Tipperary rowing club starts its 150th anniversary celebrations

Clonmel rowing club is celebrating 150th anniversary this year and to start the celebrations the parents group held a mega cake sale is St Mary’s Hall in Irishtown on Mother’s Day. There was an awesome array of baking on the day with something for everyone.

After a long winter of high water the boats are now back on the river. The club held its annual sponsored row on the Island on Saturday 30th March. It was a lovely sunny day to be on the water, with many laps taken between the Church and the Turn of Abbey. Hot dogs and drinks, provided by the committee and the parents, were much appreciated in the club afterwards.

Many thanks to all in the community, as well as parents and club members who supported these two fund raising events.

Our own Oisín McGrath raced in an Irish 8+ composite crew at the Vesta Veteran’s Head of River from Mortlake to Putney-on- Thames in the U.K on Sunday May 31. The crew did Ireland and their respective clubs proud by winning the Category D master competition and also brought home a pennant for Fastest Overseas Crew in the Open category. A great result for the Irish Masters.

Next Saturday, April 6 will be a busy one for the club.

A number of Junior crews will participate in the Neptune Regatta in Dublin. Good luck to all entrants.

The CRC adult rowers will be seen in action at the Phoenix gym from 8-9am as ten senior members take on a 1hr erg session per person in support of Sanie’s trust. All support welcome.

The club will be holding one Introduction to Rowing for Adults session in 2019. The course will take place over 2 consecutive weeks starting on April 29. The programme will run for 6 nights – Monday, Wednesday, Friday of each week. Cost is €40. Only a couple of spaces remain. Contact Tom O’Donnell if you are interested (086 860 3467).