You can watch twenty-two Tipperary county club hurling championship games this weekend for just €15

The Tipperary County Board will host twenty-two county senior and intermediate hurling championship games this forthcoming weekend. And, for just €15 you can attend as many games as you wish if you avail of the “Weekend Package” which can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday, April 6 or from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Thurles throughout this week. Please read on for the details of all twenty-two games.

Saturday, April 6

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane in Dolla @ 3.30pm

Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney in Borrisoleigh @ 6pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Dundrum @ 6pm

Kiladangan v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 6pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmelin Littleton @ 4.30pm

Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 6pm

Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs in Boherlahan @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Boherlahan @ 4.30pm

Sunday, April 7

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Holycross @ 2pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara in Templemore @ 2pm

Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templemore @ 3.30pm

Roscrea v Portroe in Nenagh @ 3.30pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha in Nenagh @ 2pm

Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans in Holycross @ 3.30pm

Ballina v Mullinahone in The Ragg @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Drom & Inch in Drombane @ 1pm

Cappawhite v Borrisokane in Kilcommon @ 1.30pm

Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in The Ragg @ 4.30pm

Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Kildangan in Newport @ 4.30pm

Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Littleton @ 6pm

Sean Treacy's v Moneygall in Newport @ 6pm

Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ardfinnan @ 6pm

