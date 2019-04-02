HURLING
You can watch twenty-two Tipperary county club hurling championship games this weekend for just €15
The Clonoulty-Rossmore panel of players and management team pictured celebrating their county final success in 2018 - can the West men successfully defend their West and county titles this season?
The Tipperary County Board will host twenty-two county senior and intermediate hurling championship games this forthcoming weekend. And, for just €15 you can attend as many games as you wish if you avail of the “Weekend Package” which can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday, April 6 or from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Thurles throughout this week. Please read on for the details of all twenty-two games.
Saturday, April 6
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Nenagh Éire Óg v Upperchurch-Drombane in Dolla @ 3.30pm
Burgess v Loughmore-Castleiney in Borrisoleigh @ 6pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Dundrum @ 6pm
Kiladangan v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 6pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmelin Littleton @ 4.30pm
Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 6pm
Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs in Boherlahan @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Moyne-Templetuohy v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Boherlahan @ 4.30pm
Sunday, April 7
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Borris-Ileigh v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Holycross @ 2pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Toomevara in Templemore @ 2pm
Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templemore @ 3.30pm
Roscrea v Portroe in Nenagh @ 3.30pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Thurles Sarsfields v Lorrha-Dorrha in Nenagh @ 2pm
Templederry Kenyons v Carrick Swans in Holycross @ 3.30pm
Ballina v Mullinahone in The Ragg @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Drom & Inch in Drombane @ 1pm
Cappawhite v Borrisokane in Kilcommon @ 1.30pm
Shannon Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in The Ragg @ 4.30pm
Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Kildangan in Newport @ 4.30pm
Boherlahan-Dualla v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Littleton @ 6pm
Sean Treacy's v Moneygall in Newport @ 6pm
Moyle Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ardfinnan @ 6pm
