Don't forget to support St Michael's in the FAI Junior Cup semi-final in Tipperary town on Sunday

St Michael’s are chasing an extraordinary five trophies this season and will host Donegal outfit Glengad United at Cooke Park in Tipperary Town on Sunday, April 7 (kick-off 1pm) in the semi-finals of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup. Indeed, this cup tie looks like it could be a potential cracker with a place in the prestigious final at the Aviva Stadium up for grabs.

The last eight pitted St Michael's against the might of Evergreen in Kilkenny and the Saints prevailed on a 1-0 scoreline. In the last sixteen St Michael's beat Mervue United 2-1 while this outstanding Saints team - who won the competition outright as recently as 2014 - saw off the challenge of last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in the last thirty-two (2-0). Previous to that encounter St Michael's beat Leitrim's Manorhamilton Rangers (2-1), Tipperary Town (7-0), Old Bridge (10-0) and Mullinahone FC (6-0).

St Michael's were crowned Tipperary South & District League Premier Division champions last weekend - click here for more information on their extraordinary season.

