AIL ROUND ROBIN PLAY-OFFS

CLONMEL 31 CONNEMARA 21

After Clonmel's league glory over Bandon, they get the chance to go senior by entering a round robin against the league champions of the other provinces. Connemara were the first opposition.

Both teams struggled to gain superiority early on, Clonmel missing two penalties, before Darren Cass nudged one over after around 25 minutes. Connemara missed a penalty of their own 5 minutes later, but they persevered and within two minutes, they managed a score of their own. A turnover followed the restart and some sharp hands allowed them to touch down in the corner. And they kept their momentum going as just prior to halftime, a quick tap penalty went half the length of the pitch due to some clever offloading and perfect support lines. Both tries were converted and Connemara were 11 points to the better, 3-14.

Connemara probably deserved their lead going into halftime, as they were much the better side in the second quarter. Their flowing backline was outclassing Clonmel, and physicality was what would be needed to disrupt their flow.

And physicality was exactly what Niall Campion brought, after he made a rampaging line break, he got back up to finish the move which he started. Clonmel started to gain some traction, and soon after Clonmel scored a magnificent set play. They wheeled the scrum slightly, which gave enough space for Luke Hogan to burst through space after an inside pop, his trademark try. Connemara scored a similar try ten minutes later, to put them back into the lead. With 20 minutes to go, the score was 17-21, in favour of the Galway men.

The game became another arm wrestle for the next ten minutes. But Clonmel started applying pressure in the right places until eventually, Connemara cracked. Shay Van Daam dove over the whitewash and Dylan Cadogan nailed the touchline conversion, to put Clonmel into an important 3 point lead.

Clonmel drove on, and turned down an easy three points in order to take an attempt to get a bonus point. And their brave endeavour paid off, as Alex Sheahan sold the defence a dummy and dotted down under the posts, making the conversion easy for Cadogan.

And so it finished 31-21.

NEXT UP ENNISCORTHY

Clonmel will play the Leinster Junior league champions, Enniscorthy in Enniscorthy in their next round robin match.

Clonmel XV: 1) Niall Campion, 2) Gareth Mulcahy, 3) David O'Gorman, 4) James Corbett, 5) Eddie Phelan, 6) Tony Cantwell, 7) Philly Ryan, 8) Neville Melbourne, 9) Dylan Cadogan, 10) Luke Noonan, 11) Shay Van Dam, 12) Andrew Daly, 13) Luke Hogan, 14) Greg Carroll, 15) Darren Cass, 16) Jack Lonergan, 17) Billy O'Kelly, 18) Ronan Crosse, 19) Alex Sheehan, 20) Conor Pearson.

Dylan Cadogan put in another fine performance for Clonmel in their win over Connacht champions Connemara at Ardgeeha.

East Munster U14 Development Final win over Cashel

Clonmel came out victors in the U14 Final against Cashel this morning in what was a outstanding game of Rugby by two really good teams, There was some serious Rugby played by both teams, with Clonmel edging it on the day, Cashel's day will come for them as they are a really strong team who never gave up right up to the final whistle , But it was to be Clonmel's Day.Well done to the Clonmel Team/Coaches and also shout out to the great supporters who have been there all year.