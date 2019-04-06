FETHARD SPORTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Twelve nominated for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for March
Shane Wall (pictured) and with Shane Neville and Toby Collier have received a nomination for this month's Sports Achievement Awards in Fethard
The following 12 nominations were received for the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for March:
(1) Burkes Pub Darts team – County Junior A title champions by beating The Punters Rest, from Cahir, in the final which took place in The Pure Drop in Ardfinnan.
(2) Sam O’Donovan – County Indoor U10 gold medallist for the 60 metre sprint at the Nenagh indoor track.
(3) Ciara Spillane and Amy O’Donnell – Junior All Ireland schools camogie title winners with their school Cashel Community College.
(4) Lucy Spillane – A member of the Tipperary Senior Ladies football team that maintained their Division 1 status by beating Monaghan in Thurles.
(5) Shane Neville, Robert Wall and Toby Collier – These young Fethard rugby players helped Rockwell College to Munster Junior cup success by beating St. Munchin’s.
(6) Thomas Condon – Thomas plays soccer with Glengoole United, who were recently promoted to the TSDL Premier division, after winning Division 1.
A tale of two Tipperary Town soccer teams - one up and one down!
(7) Hazel Galloway – Hazel competed for Ireland at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Poland. She finished a very creditable 9th and 10th overall in her two disciplines, the 60m and the 200 m.
(8) Bernard Feery – At the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Poland, Bernard achieved a top 20 finish in both the 10,000m and half marathon.
(9) Fethard ladies U18 rugby – Winners of the U18 Munster Plate title by beating Skibbereen in the final.
(10) Gary Kavanagh – Recently fulfilled a personal ambition by being picked by Munster Junior panel for 2019.
(11) Aoife Morrissey and Katie Wyse – These two young Fethard ladies were members of the victorious Clonmel Loreto Secondary School’s Munster Championship winning Ladies Junior Football team.
(12) Fethard U14 hurlers – Winners of the South Tipp Feile title by defeating Kilsheelan in the final.
The winner of the March Award will be announced at a special presentation function on Friday night, April 12, at Butlers Sports Bar, Fethard. All are welcome.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on