Twelve nominated for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for March

The following 12 nominations were received for the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for March:

(1) Burkes Pub Darts team – County Junior A title champions by beating The Punters Rest, from Cahir, in the final which took place in The Pure Drop in Ardfinnan.

(2) Sam O’Donovan – County Indoor U10 gold medallist for the 60 metre sprint at the Nenagh indoor track.

(3) Ciara Spillane and Amy O’Donnell – Junior All Ireland schools camogie title winners with their school Cashel Community College.

(4) Lucy Spillane – A member of the Tipperary Senior Ladies football team that maintained their Division 1 status by beating Monaghan in Thurles.

(5) Shane Neville, Robert Wall and Toby Collier – These young Fethard rugby players helped Rockwell College to Munster Junior cup success by beating St. Munchin’s.

(6) Thomas Condon – Thomas plays soccer with Glengoole United, who were recently promoted to the TSDL Premier division, after winning Division 1.

(7) Hazel Galloway – Hazel competed for Ireland at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Poland. She finished a very creditable 9th and 10th overall in her two disciplines, the 60m and the 200 m.

(8) Bernard Feery – At the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Poland, Bernard achieved a top 20 finish in both the 10,000m and half marathon.

(9) Fethard ladies U18 rugby – Winners of the U18 Munster Plate title by beating Skibbereen in the final.

(10) Gary Kavanagh – Recently fulfilled a personal ambition by being picked by Munster Junior panel for 2019.

(11) Aoife Morrissey and Katie Wyse – These two young Fethard ladies were members of the victorious Clonmel Loreto Secondary School’s Munster Championship winning Ladies Junior Football team.

(12) Fethard U14 hurlers – Winners of the South Tipp Feile title by defeating Kilsheelan in the final.

The winner of the March Award will be announced at a special presentation function on Friday night, April 12, at Butlers Sports Bar, Fethard. All are welcome.