Rampant Tipperary whitewash fourteen man Waterford

Liam Sheedy's men are almost certainly through to the All-Ireland quarter final at least

Tipperary 2-30

Waterford 0-18

Tipperary racked up their second victory of the Munster senior hurling championship campaign at Semple Stadium this afternoon when they whitewashed a gallant Waterford side which had to play more than half of the game with fourteen men.

With sharp shooter Jason Forde accounting for 1-9 of the Tipp tally, the Premier lads produced a fine display, despite the best efforts of Waterford who fought and battled right to the very death.

Buoyed by the victory of the Tipperary minor hurlers in the curtain raiser against the same opposition - the minors got their season back on track with a solid showing against Waterford - the Tipp seniors had much to be positive about as they took to the field.

Tipp held a six point interval lead, but it could have been less had the upright not denied Waterford a last gasp goal in the form of a Patrick Curran effort in the 39th minute.

At that stage Tipp were playing with an extra man, thanks to the dismissal of Waterford's Conor Gleeson in the 30th minute for a second yellow card after he had dragged down the on-rushing Patrick Maher as he headed goalwards. And, the lead built up during the course of an impressive first half showing in which six players got on the scoresheet, including two sideline cuts from Jason Forde and Ronan Maher, and three apiece from play from Michael Breen, John McGrath and John O'Dwyer.

Tipp had performed very well, taking up where they left off a week previously, but Waterford were hanging in there with Pauric Mahony grabbing four scores for them.

Tipperary came under pressure in the third quarter as Waterford worked so hard to try and get back into the game - they had cut the gap to just three points by the end of the quarter with Mahony getting 0-5. However, Tipp found some breathing space when Jason Forde netted in the 18th minute after Patrick Maher, John O'Dwyer and Seamus Callanan combined. And, Callanan was to grab his only score of the game in the injury time when he bagged Tipp's second goal to seal a great victory and one which was cheered and greeted with great gusto by the Tipp fans.

Tipperary travel to Ennis next in two weeks time in great fettle having secured two victories.