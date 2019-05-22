Tipperary hurler 'Bonner' Maher urges his team mates to forget last year

Tipperary hurler Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher says that last year’s Munster Championship campaign, when the county failed to win any of its four matches, is a closed book.

“There’s no point looking back on the past, you’re not going to gain anything from it. You have to drive forward to your future”, he said after Tipperary recorded their second victory in this season’s campaign by beating Waterford in Semple Stadium last weekend.

The Lorrha/Dorrha player was pleased with the team’s workrate in a game in which they had 18 points to spare over 14-man Waterford.

“Our tackle count was 102 altogether. That’s probably one of our pillars, we’re aiming to achieve over 100 tackles (per game), so we’re happy with that”, he stated.

Reflecting on another big win, he said “we were very happy with the way the game went. I thought we got our flow back, which was very positive.

“We were delighted with the support as well, the fans really came out today, you could hear it in the second half when we probably needed the 16th man to finish the job and they really got behind us, so we were delighted with that. That drove us on”.

When asked about the influence of coach Eamon O’Shea, he said it was “definitely starting to pay off. Lads are just really enjoying their hurling at the moment. You can see it out there, lads have a bit of freedom in them, freedom in the way they play, there’s just real enjoyment in there at the moment.

“The panel itself is really competitive at the moment, you can see the subs coming in there today, (they made) huge impacts, getting on the ball and finishing the job for us, which is huge”.

‘Bonner’ said everyone was now looking to enjoying some “R and R” (rest and recovery) before they would go back at it “hard” against Clare in Ennis on Sunday week.

“We’re just taking every game as it comes, we’re working hard. Everyone is honest, everyone is pushing for a place, and once you have that competitive edge there during the week leading into another match it just drives the level of the performance forward”.

For more Tipperary sport read Manager Liam Sheedy is looking forward to a break before Tipperary's hurlers take on Clare