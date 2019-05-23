Séamus Callanan is just one strike away from being crowned as Tipperary's greatest-ever hurling goalscorer

Drom & Inch star Séamus Callanan is just one strike away from being crowned as Tipperary's greatest-ever goal-scorer - when the Premier County captain scored his goal against Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday Callanan drew level with Thurles Sarsfields' Lar Corbett on 29 championship goals. Previous to this season Corbett led the roll of honour with 29 three-pointers, but now Séamus Callanan is poised to surpass the achievements of his former teammate.

Since making his debut in 2008 Séamus Callanan has played 49 championship games for Tipperary and scored 29-200 in total - in 2008 he scored (2-8), 2009 (3-10), 2010 (1-4), 2011 (2-11), 2012 (0-1), 2013 (0-6), 2014 (9-50), 2015 (5-20), 2016 (2-47), 2017 (3-34), 2018 (0-5) and thus far in 2019 (2-4).

Historically Eoin Kelly scored 21 goals for Tipperary and Nicky English 20 while Jimmy Doyle scored 18. Watch out, however, for goal-scoring machine John McGrath. The Loughmore-Castleiney star is threatening to smash all records if his goal-scoring rate continues: in 16 championship games for Tipperary McGrath has already notched 11 three-pointers.

If Séamus Callanan is selected to play against Clare on June 2 in the next round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship the Drom & Inch man will celebrate competing in a blue and gold jersey for the 50th time.

And, it is interesting to note the championship appearances thus far of the members of the current Tipperary senior hurling panel panel: Cathal Barrett (19), James Barry (22), Michael Breen (16), Ger Browne (2), Robert Byrne (1), Seámus Callanan (49), Willie Connors (5), Seán Curran (7), Cian Darcy (1), Alan Flynn (4), Jason Forde (24), Tom Fox (2), Barry Heffernan (2), Brian Hogan (6), Mark Kehoe (1), Séamus Kennedy (13), Brendan Maher (45), Donagh Maher (13), Pádraic Maher (48), Patrick Maher (41), Ronan Maher (20), Dan McCormack (16), John McGrath (16), Noel McGrath (46), Jake Morris (5), Seán O’Brien (6), Joe O’Dwyer (6), John O’Dwyer (27) and Niall O’Meara (14).

What Séamus Callanan scored during the individual championship games since he made his debut for the Premier County in 2008:

2008 v Cork (0-3)

2008 v Clare (1-3)

2008 v Waterford (1-2)

2009 v Cork (1-3)

2009 v Clare (1-0)

2009 v Waterford (1-1)

2009 v Limerick (0-3)

2009 v Kilkenny (0-3)

2010 v Cork (0-1)

2010 v Wexford (0-1)

2010 v Offaly (0-0)

2010 v Galway (1-0)

2010 v Waterford (0-0)

2010 v Kilkenny (0-2)

2011 v Cork (0-5)

2011 v Clare (1-5)

2011 v Waterford (1-0)

2011 v Dublin (0-1)

2011 v Kilkenny (0-0)

2012 v Limerick (0-1)

2012 v Waterford (0-0)

2013 v Limerick (0-4)

2013 v Kilkenny (0-2)

2014 v Limerick (0-5)

2014 v Galway (3-8)

2014 v Offaly (2-10)

2014 v Dublin (0-11)

2014 v Cork (2-4)

2014 v Kilkenny (0-7)

2014 v Kilkenny (2-5)

2015 v Limerick (2-5)

2015 v Waterford (0-6)

2015 v Galway (3-9)

2016 v Cork (0-8)

2016 v Limerick (1-6)

2016 v Waterford (1-11)

2016 v Galway (0-9)

2016 v Kilkenny (0-13)

2017 v Cork (0-6)

2017 v Westmeath (0-5)

2017 v Dublin (3-11)

2017 v Clare (0-7)

2017 v Galway (0-5)

2018 v Limerick (0-0)

2018 v Cork (0-1)

2018 v Waterford (0-2)

2018 v Clare (0-2)

2019 v Cork (1-4)

2019 v Waterford (1-0)

