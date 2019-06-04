It's full steam ahead for Limerick says Sheedy

"Whether you go to Ennis, or Limerick, or Páirc Uí Chaoimh, every match is played on its merits and if you come up short or are not right you will be turned over" - Liam Sheedy.

Liam Sheedy spoke to tipperarylive.ie after Sunday's game and was very pleased with his sides victory over Clare:

“Coming to Clare we were under no illusions, but that we would face a massive battle. It was nip and tuck for long periods, but once we got the goal we settled and we found a bit of a flow and that gave us a bit of breathing space before half time. It was definitely a six-point wind, but the lads set ambitious targets for themselves and again in the second half they worked very hard.



“After half-time then the Patrick Maher and Séamus Callanan goals were big scores for us, but most impressive for me, was the way we defended. We worked very hard in order for players to put the ball over the bar so overall it was very pleasing. The score we put up in the second half was impressive but I need to acknowledge the defence - I thought they worked Clare really well and some of the wides they hit was because they were under so much pressure. As a unit overall, it was very pleasing.

“When we started getting momentum, winning their puck-outs was very important for us. But, to be fair to Clare, when they started to get to it, they did have us in trouble at times - Diarmuid Ryan was an out-man for them all the time and he was delivering to John Conlon, which we had to defend. But overall, when you weigh up any performance it is never going to be a perfect one - there will always be things that need work on.



“Unless you have an element of work in your game against top class opposition, you will struggle. The lads are committed to the hurling. They have got themselves into great condition and they are applying that on the pitch. When you are against quality players and opposition like we had against Clare in Ennis, you have got to make them work hard and get in the tackles. You cannot do that unless you are prepared well and committed to it. We have shown that we are willing to do that.

“Obviously losing James Barry and Niall O'Meara before the game was a setback, but it just shows where we are now in terms of the strength of the panel. James had stomach cramps and didn't sleep a wink before the game so he was unable to even travel with us. Niall O'Meara was flying during the week during training, but pulled up on Friday night. But, the rules are that you have to call your panel for 9am on Thursday morning, so ultimately we ended up with twenty-four on our panel. It's a great sign of a team and a panel that two lads who were due to start, had to step out and two more stepped in.

James Barry was unable to play on Sunday last due to a tummy upset. He didn't even travel to Ennis with the team.



“The win doesn't guarantee us anything yet other than to be out of Munster, but we are delighted because that's what we set out to do at the start of the year. It's full steam ahead for Limerick now because everything is there to play for. We take a lot of pride in our performances and we will be hurling in front of our home crowd as well. So, we are looking forward to it again.

“The great thing about this Munster championship is that as soon as 6pm comes after a game, you are getting ready to go again and starting your preparation work for the next game. Whether you go to Ennis, or Limerick, or Páirc Uí Chaoimh, every match is played on its merits and if you come up short or are not right you will be turned over. We were well aware coming down here that we had to be right. The lads had prepared well, had got their recovery in and were ready. I think having had the two matches was an advantage because we are probably getting more match sharp as it goes on.

“It's nice to be sitting here with six points right now.”