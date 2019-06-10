Ladies come out on top in 96-team Clonmel Golf Club Classic

Clonmel Golf Club Classic

The Clonmel Golf Club Fundraising Club Classic, sponsored by Michael and Michelle Carey, Irishtown, Clonmel, took place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. Members really turned out in strength to support the event which was co-ordinated by Donncha Doyle

A total of 96 teams took part and congratulations to Marian Hanrahan, Maura Lyons and Elaine Winston who won the overall prize.

Mary Costello, Maura Cooney and Mary Howley, who won the ladies prize, and also to Alison Sullivan, John Kennedy and Gerry Sullivan who won the mixed.