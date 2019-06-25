Tipperary's 1989 heroes will be honoured by the GPA on the eve of this year's All-Ireland senior hurling final

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) will honour Tipperary’s 1989 All-Ireland winning hurling team at a 'Hurling Legends Lunch' on the eve of the 2019 All-Ireland hurling final - the lunch will take place on Saturday, August 17 at Croke Park, Dublin.

Tipperary’s 1989 All-Ireland winning team was captained by Bobby Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) and beat Antrim 4-24 to 3-9 in the final when Nicky English sscored 2-12.

At the event five teams will be recognised for their achievements (Kilkenny 2009, Cork 1999, Tipperary 1989, Kilkenny 1979 and Kilkenny 1969) and as well as honouring the five teams on the day a hurler will be presented with a lifetime achievement award for their outstanding contribution to the sport.

Previous recipients include Cork’s Ray Cummins, Tipperary’s Jimmy Finn, Galway’s John Connolly, Kilkenny’s Eddie Keher and Wexford’s Ned Wheeler (RIP).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.