All-Ireland u-20 final is confirmed for Limerick on Saturday August 24

Croke Park has just confirmed that the All-Ireland u-20 hurling final between Tipperary and Cork has been fixed for LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday August 24 at 6:00pm - just six days after the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The eagerly awaited clash of the great rivals will be a mirror image of the Munster Final which Tipperary won a few weeks ago. And, Premier County supporters will be hoping that the result will be the very same. But, The Rebels will be coming with thoughts of revenge on their minds.

The game, a repeat of the All-Ireland Final of last year, which Tipperary won at the very death in dramatic circumstances thanks to a Conor Stakelum goal, will be televised live on TG4