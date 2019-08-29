Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Celtic win a thriller and Burncourt score nine against Kilsheelan

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION LEAGUE DIVISION 3

CLONMEL CELTIC 4 TIPPERARY TOWN 3

Clonmel Celtic’s seconds kicked off their season by just about getting the better of Tipperary Town B in a seven goal tussle at Celtic Park this afternoon in lovely sunshine.

Making their TSDL debut the Celtic reserves started well and were ahead on seven minutes when Kyle Kennedy fired home from the spot after the referee spotted a foul on Owen Lonergan.

Boosted by the early breakthrough the home side pushed forward with Shane Mullan and Damon Gregory both coming close. Celtic doubled their lead in the twentieth minute when the visiting keeper got down well to save Kyle Kennedy's initial effort but Sean Cronin did well to retrieve the ball and set up Kennedy who this time fired an unstoppable effort to the bottom corner.

The visitors got themselves back in the game just before the break when a ball over the top caught out the home rearguard and Jordan Hannon finished well to leave it two goals to one at the break.

On the hour mark a lapse in the Celtic defence allowed Kevin Brown in and the speedy winger squeezed his shot past Gavin Sheehan to tie the game at two all.

The visitors had a good period and in the warm conditions Celtic made a few changes that were to prove pivotal. Five minutes after the hour mark Celtic got themselves ahead again when one of their substitutes Shane Butler got in for a neat finish to put his side three goals to two in front.

Seven minutes later a second Celtic sub looked to have made the game safe when Andy Hickey climbed highest and his header was just inside the post and Celtic had reclaimed their two goal lead. It didn't last too long though as Kevin Brown scored from the spot with 14 minutes to play to make it 4-3 and set up an anxious finale for the home supporters. However despite their best efforts the Tipperary side couldn’t find an equaliser and Celtic B held out for an opening day win.

Burncourt Celtic open up season with nine goal blitz of Kilsheelan United

BURNCOURT CELTIC 9 KILSHEELAN UNITED 0

After suffering relegation last season, Burncourt Celtic got off the mark in Division 3 by putting nine past a hapless Kilsheelan side at home on Sunday last.

The home side hit four in a first half in which they overran their opponents all over the field, with goals from Kevin Murray, Zac Keating, Daryl Peters and Alex Meaney.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the first with Burncourt Celtic scoring five more goals with two braces for Brian White and David Clifford and a goal in the final minute by Barry Cooney.