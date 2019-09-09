Goals prove crucial as Arravale Rovers beat Moyne Templetuohy to maintain interest in Tipperary SFC

Arravale Rovers 2-13

Moyne Temmpletuohy 0-14

Arravale Rovers were full value for their hard earned victory over Moyne Templetuohy in the FBD Insurance County SFC clash at Clonoulty on Sunday.

However the physically stronger Moyne Templetuohy side will certainly rue missed chances from play and placed balls.

Twenty minutes into the first half when Moyne Templetuohy were in the ascendancy, Tomas Gleeson saved a point blank goal shot from Tom Hassett at the expense on an unconverted forty five.

There was more goalkeeping drama at the end of the third quarter when Tomás Gleeson brought down Jason Bergin with the goal at his mercy. Gleeson got the black card, but saved the Rovers from what would be a levelling score.

Moyne Templetuohy opened their account when Tom Meade pointed from the throw in. Rovers responded with points from James Hogan and Stephen Quinn and when scorer in chief Mikie Ó’Dwyer pounced on Martin Kelly’s short kickout and rattled the net, Rovers led after eight minutes 1.2 to 0.1.

Pearse Meade and Donagh Leahy then traded points but Moyne Templetuohy tagged on three unanswered points from a John Hassett brace of frees and a fine Tom Meade effort.

Cormac Maher and John Hassett exchanged points to leave Arravale Rovers ahead 1.4 to 0.6. Rovers tagged on a further three points in the final eight minutes of the half to lead 1.7 to 0.6 at the break.

Moyne with two early points in the second half from Conor Bowe and John Hassett reduced the deficit to two. Points from Donagh Leahy, James Hogan and Mikie O’Dwyer had the Rovers in front 1.10 to 0.8 ten minutes into the second half.

John Hassett with two and David Lowe reduced the Rovers lead again and after twenty minutes of the half, only a goal separated the sides.

Following Tomás Gleeson’s dismissal, Timmy Dalton took over the net minding duties. Again a goal divided the sides with five minutes remaining 1.11 to 0.11.

However a late, late push by Rovers put the game out of reach for Moyne when James Hogan grabbed a major and Cormac with a point left the final score 2.13 to 0.14

Moyne Templetuohy battled hard over the hour but poor finishing was their downfall. Pearse Meade Tossy Hamill, Mark Ryan and Louis Everard defended well, Jason Bergin and Tomas Hassett put in a fine performance at centre field where their height and catching ability bothered the Rovers. Up front John Hassett, Tom Meade, and Diarmuid Fogarty and Conor Bowe caught the eye.

For Arravale Rovers it was certainly an all round team effort. The back sextet soaked up much pressure and held their own against the strong Mid men. Pearse Richardson, Tommy Lowry, Johnny Ryan, Niall Fitzgerald and Darren Lowry did well.

Conal Donovan tried hard in the middle of the park and the late introduction of Brian Jones was significant. Up front Mikie O’Dwyer was excellent, with super sub Cormac Maher also to the fore. Donagh Leahy Led by example with James Hogan and Paddy Dalton also contributing well.

Arravale Rovers: Thomas Gleeson; Tommy Lowry, Pearse Richardson, Niall Fitzgerald: Johnny Ryan, Darren Lowry, Matthew Moroney; Shane Leahy. Conal Donovan; Donagh Leahy (1.1), James Hogan (1.3)(0.3f) , Paddy Dalton; Paul Ryan, Mikey O’Dwyer (0.5), Stephen Quinn (0.1).

Subs: Roger O’Connor for Sane Leahy (inj), Cormac Maher (0.3) for Stevie Quinn (inj), Timmy Dalton for Thomas Gleeson (BC), Brian Jones for Roger O’Connor, Johnny Lowry for Paul Ryan.

Moyne/Templetuohy: Martin Kelly: Shane Lowe. Pearse Meade (0.1),Chris Lawlor; Louis Everard. Tossy Hamill, Mark Ryan; Jason Bergin, Tomas Hassett; Tom Meade (0.2), Donncha Dunne, and Gearóid O’Connor: Diarmuid Fogarty, John Hassett (0.8)(0.5f), and Jack Taylor.

Subs; Conor Bowe (0.2) for Jack Taylor, David Lowe (0.1) for Chris Lawlor, Niall Russell for Donnacha Dunne, and Brian Kelly