Tipperary senior champions Moyle Rovers labour to win after blistering start by Cahir

FBD COUNTY TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

MOYLE ROVERS 1-13 CAHIR 3-4

Moyle Rovers just about held on to their county crown after surviving a blistering start from Cahir in their county senior football championship quarter-final clash at Clonmel Sportsfield this afternoon.

Conceding two goals inside the opening six minutes to trail by 2-0 to 0-1, the reigning county champions eventually laboured to a three-points win but were on the back foot at the very end to deny Cahir what would have been a huge shock. If the Rovers are to entertain any ambitions for retaining the O’Dwyer Cup this year a magnificent improvement will be needed, and truth be told, it was hard to see that today.

Credit to the outsiders Cahir who had a dream start and took the game to the champions from the outset. After Moyle Rovers’ Ian McGrath had opened the scoring after just 20 seconds, Cahir went down to the other end of the field where Niall McKenna was impeded as he attempted to get onto a Liam Casey pass. Referee Seanie Peters awarded the penalty and captain Mikey O’Connor sent Ciarán Kenrick the wrong way to put Cahir were on their way.

They could scarcely believe their luck when a few minutes later Liam Casey again provided the final pass when coming in along the end line and Niall McKenna was on hand to slam-dunk the ball home. Now the champions were in trouble and needed a response.

It came, albeit slowly, and sustained pressure yielded three kickable frees which midfielder Stephen Quirke obliged with to leave the score at 2-0 to 0-4 after the first quarter.

Moyle Rovers then lost Luke Boland after just 16 minutes with a knee injury and his replacement Morgan Irwin had it back to a one point game with a fine effort from 35 metres having just come on.

Cahir had their first point in the 17th minute when Mickey O’Connor kicked a long range free won for a pull-back on Ger Quinn as he advanced.

Cahir Sean O'Connor attempts to hold off the challenge of Jack Harney in today's County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final game played at Clonmel Sportsfield.

A fluid move linking Aidan McGrath, Morgan Irwin and Diarmuid Foley put Tadgh Fitzgerald in the clear and the corner-back put Rovers back within a point after 24 minutes.

Cahir were then to suffer two vital setbacks as half-time approached.

Firstly Liam Casey, who was doing very well around the middle, and had assisted in the creation of both his side’s early goals, was forced off injured with a knee injury after 24 minutes.

And perhaps the game’s most crucial moment arrived just before the interval. A promising move by Rovers up the wing was halted by a foul and after the referee’s whistle Riain Quigley had the presence of mind to take a quick free to a loose Shane Foley who finished low to the net. It gave the Powerstown/Lisronagh side a big boost and the lead as they headed for the break at 1-6 to 2-1.

The introduction of Liam Boland at half-time for the champions was a trump card and within a half a minute the county player finished off superbly with a point after good work by Diarmuid Foley. Cahir responded with a free five minutes in, again from Mikey O’Connor, to stay within two of Niall Fitzgerald’s side.

And it was the same pattern for the next two scores, a sweet left footed point by Liam Boland answered by a Mikey O’Connor free. Ten minutes into the second half it seemed there was no getting away for Moyle Rovers.

But they then did find their rhythm at last and responded with three points in three minutes from Riain Quigley and two from Shane Foley, the latter a follow-up to an effort that had come off the crossbar after a good save from Cahir keeper Aaron Wall.

The gap was now at five and Rovers might have anticipated an easy run-in. Not so. Cahir came back with a move through the centre with Ian Flannery very much involved before the pass across the goal was gathered by Conor Cashman who slipped the ball low to the net to put the game back into the melting pot at 1-11 to 3-3.

In fairness, Rovers responded like champions and came down the field for an immediate point by Shane Foley who was putting in a fine second half. But, Cahir weren’t letting go and with their first (and only and indeed last) point from play all day when Ian Flannery made it a two point game once again with nine minutes remaining on the clock.

A tense closing period produced just one final score, a Liam Boland free in the 54th minute, as Moyle Rovers resisted a brave Cahir effort and put their name into the semi-final hat. On today’s showing they might need to pull a rabbit out of that hat if they are to go all the way again this year. But they will know that better than anyone and be assured they will bring a much better performance the next day.

There were some fine performances on both sides in a game that at times wasn’t pretty and seemed a little below real championship pitch.

For the winners Tadgh Fitzgerald, Jack Harney, Aidan McGrath, the Foleys, Riain Quigley and subs Morgan Irwin and Liam Boland stood out.

Cahir will be disappointed no doubt with the result on a day when they will feel the county champions were there for the taking and they went very close to doing just that that with a young team.

For them the likes of Ger Halley, Kieran O’Dwyer, the McKennas, Mikey O’Connor, Nicholas Reidy and subs Ian Flannery and Conor Cashman put in superb efforts. The John Cummins managed team can take heart from the showing even if the result wasn’t what they would have wished for in the end

MOYLE ROVERS:

Ciarán Kenrick, Paddy Morrissey, Alan Campbell (Capt), Tadgh Fitzgerald (0-1), Luke Boland, Jack Harney, Cillian Crowe, Richie Power, Stephen Quirke (0-3F), Aidan McGrath (0-1), Diarmuid Foley, Ben Owens, Danny Owens, Shane Foley (1-3), Riain Quigley (0-1).

Subs: Morgan Irwin (0-1) for Boland (15 mins, inj); Liam Boland (0-3, 0-2F) for D. Owens (HT); Shane Lonergan for D. Foley (60).

CAHIR:

Aaron Wall, James Walsh, Ger Halley, Keelan Looby, Sean O’Connor, Kieran O’Dwyer, Ger Quinn, Liam Casey, Eddie Kenrick, Brian McKenna, Mikey O’Connor (Capt., 1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3F), Tommy McDonagh, Nicholas Reidy, Niall McKenna (1-0), Jake Kiely.

Subs: Ian Flannery (0-1) for Casey (24 mins, inj); Stephen Grogan for Kiely (43); Conor Cashman (1-0) for Kenrick (48); Patrick Meehan for Looby (48); Sean Murphy for McDonagh (56).

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).