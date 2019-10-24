HURLING
Here is the Tipperary club hurling team of the year - do you agree with our selection?
Borris-Ileigh’s Ray McCormack has made the tipperarylive.ie club hurling team of the year.
With the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship final between Borris-Ileigh and Kiladangan fast approaching we thought it would be nice to celebrate some of the players who have performed so admirably this season. So, we came up with the following club hurling team of the year in recognition of some outstanding displays in Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship. Do you agree with our selection?
The Tipperary club hurling team of the year:-
1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)
3. James Quigley (Kiladangan)
4. James Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
6. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
7. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
10. Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Timmy Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
12. Joe Gallagher (Kiladangan)
13. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
14. Philip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg)
15. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)
