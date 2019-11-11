Pippy plays a blinder for Peake Villa in Tipperary Premier League win

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

PEAKE VILLA 4 GLENGOOLE UNITED 2

Peake Villa started the quicker in this tie and were a goal up after five minutes through Pippy Carroll, when he smartly beat two home defenders and finished to the net.

Fifteen minutes later Carroll made it 2-0 when he was on hand to tap home another good move by the home side who looked like they were going to run up a big score such was their domination at that point.

However to their credit Glengoole United fought hard to get back into the game and were rewarded with a goal five minutes before half-time. But the home side were given a cast iron opportunity to re-establish their two goal advantage when they were awarded a penalty kick on the stroke of half-time, but they missed the subsequent spot kick.

The home side came out on the front foot and scored through Johnny Coleman from a header after a super cross by Tommy Teer just minutes into the second period, and added a fourth through Ronan McGuire just before the hour mark, to keep his run of goals going.

Again the visitors pulled a goal back ten minutes from the end to try to make a fight of the game late on. Alas for them it was too little too late and Villa continued their excellent start to the season.