London fundraiser will support Tipperary GAA centre of excellence

Just over three months since the Tipperary hurlers’ memorable All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny, the Liam MacCarthy Cup will take pride of place at the fourth Team Tipperary corporate lunch fundraiser in London at the InterContinental Hotel off Park Lane on Friday afternoon, November 22.

This event is scheduled a week after Tipp’s first action since the All-Ireland final when they join finalists Kilkenny and semi-finalists Wexford and Limerick in the Super 11s Classic tournament in New York on this Saturday, November 16.

The Liam MacCarthy cup will be joined at the function in London by the new U-20 hurling Nowlan Cup accompanied by Nenagh’s Jake Morris.

Samantha Lambert, captain of the Tipperary Intermediate All-Ireland-winning ladies football team, will also be travelling with the Mary Quinn Cup.

£150,000 has been raised by Team Tipperary at three previous London functions.

This funding has helped provide state-of-the-art training facilities at Tipperary GAA’s Centre of Excellence at Dr. Morris Park, Thurles.

When fully completed by the end of 2020, this project will be the hub for nurturing the development of future Tipperary players, from underage blitzes to development squads to academies and right through to Tipperary senior panels.

The modern two-storey building that will be an integral part of the new training facilities complex will include a gym, analysis room, office, kitchen, dining room, indoor viewing area, four dressing rooms/showers, a medical centre, meeting room and a reception area, complete with stairs and elevator.

Once again the event in London will be co-ordinated by Clonmel man Brian Acheson and his fellow hosts of the London-based Tipperary Supporters Club and organising committee, including Kevin Leahy, Phil Cusack and Paddy Shanahan.

For further information contact the Tipperary GAA Office at Lar na Pairce, Thurles 0504-22702 or email: secretary.tipperary@gaa.ie

