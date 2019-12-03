SOCCER
Christmas comes early for one Tipperary soccer club with 8-0 stuffing in Premier League
Bansha Celtic hammer Clonmel Celtic at the By-Pass
Bernard Fitzgerald and Tony Egan in action for Bansha Celtic) against Glengoole United. Both Fitzgerald and Egan scored twice for Bansha in their 8-0 win away to Clonmel Celtic last Sunday.
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
CLONMEL CELTIC 0 BANSHA CELTIC 8
If Clonmel Celtic are to avoid dropping out of the Premier League for the first time since they achieved top division status, they will require a huge turn around both in performances and results in the second half of the season. They reached the halfway point of this season and marked it with a large defeat against a rampant Bansha Celtic side.
The hosts put in a reasonable performance in the first half only going into the break two goals behind, but they collapsed in the second period and shipped another six goals by the end.
On the scoresheet for the visitors were braces from Tony Egan, Bernard Fitzgerald and Alan Hayes, and two more through Daire Egan and an own goal, to make a day to forget for the hosts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on