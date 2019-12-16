Spirited Grangemockler suffer defeat in county U21 B hurling semi final as Borrisokane march on

Grangemockler/Ballyneale ------- 1-10



Borrisokane ------------------------- 1-15

The concession of a goal ten points without reply would shatter most teams but Grangemockler/Ballyneale showed tremendous resolve to battle their way back into contention in an absorbing U21 B county hurling semi final in Cashel on Sunday.



The south side ultimately fell short in their brave effort despite having brought themselves to within a point of Borrisokane with seven minutes remaining in an exciting contest.

For a team that had been outplayed by a rampant Borrisokane for most of the first half Grangemockler,driven on by the tenacity of James Daley,Leon kennedy Mickie Lyons, John Lyons and super sub Denis Hanrahan,roared back into the game.



They pickekd off the last three points of the first half and registered six out of the first seven points of the second half to make a real battle of it.

That enormous effort took its toll,however, and the south side were unable to draw level in the closing minutes with a rejuvenated Borrisokane scoring the last four points of the game to secure their passage to a county final by a five point margin.

Grangemockler can be very proud of their redemptive display in the second half after a horrid first half display.



After a blistering start, Conor Murphy took the opening pint and Mark O Meara pounced for a goal with a shot off the ground after Borrisokane failed to clear after two minutes , Grangemocker were merely onlookers for the next twenty five minutes.

Borrisokane blew their opponents away with a staggering ten points in a row capping off an awesome display with a goal with three minutes left in the half.

Borrisokane were a joy to watch as they ripped through the Grangemockler defence with a quality of movement, pace and accuracy in front of goal that yielded a rich dividend.

The impressive Jack Larkin took five of those points,(four from frees),Liam Cleary scored two points,,conor Ryan and Daire Madden a point apiece while the outstanding Michael Heenan scored a pint and finished off the scoring blitz with a wonderfully taken goal after twenty seven minutes.

Heenan managed to stay alongside Liam Cleary throughout his run through the heart of the Grangemockler defence before taking a pass from Cleary in his stride and firing to the net for a goal that Borrisokanes dominance deserved.

At that point Borrisokane were nine clear and in such a commanding position and performing at such a high level and it was difficult to see Grangemockler raising any opposition.

The young players wearing the famous Grangemockler colours however had other ideas.

John Lyons started off the comeback with a point and substitute Denis Hanrahan, who had an important role to play in the recovery, scored a point from play and another from a free to give Grangemockler some hope as they trailed by six points at the break.



Lyons and Hanrahan were to repeat their late first half efforts at the beginning of the second half with Hanrahan scoring another brace and Lyons picking off another point to cut the deficit to just three points and now Borrisokane knew they were in a real contest despite their first half exhibition.

Michale Heenan responded for Borrisokane with a point but Grangemockler went on to score the next three taken by substitute Denis Hanrahan who added another two frees and his sideline cut sailed between the posts to leave just a solitary point between the teams with seven minutes left in the game.



Unfortuantely for Grangemockler they were unable to fashion an equalising score and Borrisokane finished the stronger team taking the last four poins of the game as they held on for victory.



Michael Heenan set them on th eway , two more from Jack Larkin and another point from Kevin Cleary sealed the victory for Borrisokane.

