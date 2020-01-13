Forty-nine players named on the Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie panel ahead of league campaign

Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie team manager Bill Mullaney has announced a strong senior and intermediate panel for the 2020 season. And, all concerned will be delighted to see players like Ciardha Maher, Sarah Fryday, Mary Bourke and Róisín Howard return to the panel. Meanwhile the Premier County hope to see Brisbane Lions Aussie Rules player Orla O’Dwyer back on the panel by mid-May when their season ends.

Tipperary will launch their Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League campaign on February 2 with an away game against Limerick while the intermediates team will begin their defence of the division two crown on February 9 at home to Dublin.

Tipperary have played recent challenge games against the University of Limerick and Clare while on Sunday, January 12 the Premier County played two challenge games in St Patrick's College, Thurles when in intermediate team took on St Vincent's (Dublin) and the seniors faced Cork. Tipperary blitzed Cork with five first half goals and in the end won by five points. Next weekend the Tipperary intermediate and senior teams will play challenge games against Kilkenny.

The 49-strong panel of players who are currently busy preparing for the start of the national league campaign reads as follows: Clodagh Quirke, Cáit Devane, Emer Loughman, Sarah Fryday, Casey Hennessey (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Grace O’Toole, Thea Curtin, Emma Flanagan (Newport-Ballinahinch), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Ciardha Maher, Ciara McKeogh, Ciara Houlihan, Jenny Grace, Emily Morrissey (Burgess-Duharra), Andrea Loughnane, Laura Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane, Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Ereena Fryday, Beth Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Roseanna O’Donnell, Jean Kelly, Aoife Butler, (Éire Óg Annacarty), Claire Stakelum (Holycross), Mary Burke, Aoife McGrath, Eimear McGrath, Miriam Campion, Niamh Treacy, Niamh Long (Drom & Inch), Laura Shinners (Kilurane MacDonagh's), Grace O’Brien, Hazel McAuliffe (Nenagh Éire Óg), Caoimhe Purdue, Karin Blair, Aine O’Dwyer, Orla O’Dwyer , Nicole Shelly, Sorcha Ryan (Cashel), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan), Shauna Quirke, Margaret Quigley (Toomevara), Nicole Walsh, Julieanne Burke (Borris-Ileigh) and Aisling Sheedy (Portroe).

