Tipperary school looking forward to next month's All-Ireland quarter-finals

Fresh from winning the South East Regional Schools Finals before Christmas, the Loreto Clonmel U-16 basketball team qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-finals at the play-offs hosted by the Clonmel school.

In the first match of the day Loreto played Colaiste Mhuire, Crosshaven.

After the first quarter the match was level at 11 points each, but after some good attacking play Loreto pulled away and held onto their lead, winning by 43 to 27.

After An Daingean, Kerry beat Colaiste Ide, Abbeyfeale, Limerick by 42-34 in the second match, it was all down to the last game between An Daingean and Loreto.

This match was high quality and high intensity all the way through.

Loreto’s fast break gave them the lead and while under massive offensive pressure the Clonmel side’s defence held strong and they won by 35-28.

Having won their last eight matches the Clonmel team, coached by Trudy Kennedy, will be in good fettle approaching the quarter-finals, when they will play a Donegal team at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on February 5.

They beat Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore in the South East Regional Final, held at the Mercy Secondary School, Waterford in early December. Templemore scored first but Loreto settled quickly and it was basket for basket for most of the match.

The score going into the last quarter was 24-20 to Loreto and, to the delight of their large and vociferous following, they stretched their lead to win by 34-22.

The team celebrated their victory when they were the guests of the Tipperary Knights National League basketball team at their home match against the Ulster Elks on December 7.

The players were brought onto the court and introduced to the crowd at half-time.

The Loreto team will be hoping to continue its impressive performances in the last eight of the All-Ireland series.

