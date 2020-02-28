Sam Bennett on Corona Virus lockdown as virus cancels UAE Tour

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has decided to cancel the remaining #UAETour stages due to threats of coronavirus. All involved are awaiting testing in the hotel, but our riders and staff remain in good spirits.

Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett has been caught up in a Corona Virus lockdown in the United Arab Emirates.

Last night (Thursday) the international UAE Tour was cancelled after two people tested positive for the virus.

Sam was taking part in the tour with his new team Deceuninck-QuickStep.

On Thursday night organisers of the race released a statement saying the final two stages of the race had been cancelled after two Italian staff members of one team tested positive for Corona Virus.

The team has not been identified but all teams were staying in the same hotel. Riders, and staff, had been told to stay in their hotel. All team members were being tested for the virus last night.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council issued a statement cancelling the tour. "The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race's participants.

"Safety comes at the top of all priorities."

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said that all the race's participants, administrative staff and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in coordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.

The ministry added that all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients, to guarantee protection of the society and its safety and preserve public trust.



