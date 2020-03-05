Tipperary school advances to All-Ireland semi-final having wrapped up historic Munster victory

Loreto Clonmel 3-4 St. Mary's Midleton 1-7

Loreto Clonmel will play Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Galway in the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Ladies Football championship semi-final next Thursday, March 12, after their historic success in Munster.

The match will take place at 12 noon at the Staker Wallace GAA club ground in Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

The all-conquering Clonmel team are celebrating another famous triumph this week, after they beat St. Mary’s of Midleton in the Munster Final in Mallow.

It was the third year in-a-row that Loreto lifted the title and has earned them a shot against Connacht champions Coláiste Bhaile Chláir of Galway.

It’s the fourth successive year that the Clonmel school’s footballers have won a provincial title, after they won the B championship in 2017.

Loreto and St. Mary’s had met earlier in the year in the groups stages, with the Midleton school emerging victorious by a single point.

However a considerable amount of football had been played in the meantime, and Loreto Clonmel believed they were up for the challenge of defending their title.

This Loreto team felt they had the talent and composure to bring the game to Midleton.

Above: The Loreto Clonmel players celebrate with the cup after their great victory over St. Mary’s of Midleton in the Munster Final

A match that promised to show the fruits of all that is good in Munster ladies football, certainly did not disappoint.

The game began at a pace that everybody expected, with the Loreto midfield pairing of Kellyann Hogan and Orla Winston expected to both attack and track back at a high speed.

With the wind at their backs, Loreto took control in the first half. They set down a marker and demonstrated their intent when Keri Tarleton was fouled inside the square and Hogan comfortably slotted home the resultant penalty.

Avril Geoghegan followed with a riproaring goal in the 13th minute, followed by two converted frees from Hogan, and Loreto led by 2-2 to 0-1 after 15 minutes.

The Loreto defence was immense in the first half and showed great composure and perseverance when St. Mary’s went on the attack.

Outstanding performances from Sadhbh Hallinan, Ailis O’Meara and Greta Nugent in the full back line and some fantastic defensive tracking from wing forward Brigita Valuntaite restricted St.Mary’s to just two points in the first half, despite numerous attacks.

Loreto led at the break by 2-3 to 0-2 and looked set to retain the title.

However, things were never going to be that easy. St. Mary’s, who were reaping the benefits of their Junior A win earlier in the year, were not finished.

A second half penalty from Kellyann Hogan, which hit the post, ended in the back of the net when Avril Geoghegan reacted promptly to seize the rebound and score.

It looked like Loreto were cruising to victory but St.Mary’s never gave up and fought back to bring the game to an exciting and tense finish.

St. Mary’s began to increase the speed of their own attacks and it took all the strength of the Loreto half back line of Brid McMaugh, Veerle Van Der Wall and Niamh Martin to stop the overlap.

A goal from a well-worked attack, followed by three superb points saw the gap cut to three points with five minutes left on the clock.

Loreto then lost Orla Winston to the sinbin with two minutes of normal time remaining. It looked as though Loreto had done enough but the atmosphere was tense.

With the majority of the Loreto players now in their own half of the field, they defended gallantly and after five minutes additional time the relief and celebrations began, as the referee Eamon Moran blew the whistle and Loreto were champions once more.

Full credit must go to St. Mary’s who, when reduced to 14 players when corner forward Aine O’Driscoll was sent to the sin bin, never gave up and fought to the bitter end.

The same can be said for the Loreto team. When the game was nearing the end and their backs were up against it, they fought gallantly and showed great heart and determination to hold on for the win.

This is a Loreto side that includes players who have now earned themselves the title of Munster A champions for the third year in-a-row, a record not achieved by any Tipperary school before.

It was a special day for the Loreto community, who turned up in the droves to support the girls and the management team. Best of luck is wished to all going forward.

Loreto: A Morrissey (Fethard); A O’Meara (Ballymacarbry), S Hallinan (Ballymacarbry, captain), G Nugent (Ballymacarbry); N Martin (Slievenamon), B McMaugh (Ballymacarbry), V Van der Wal (Clonmel Commercials); K Hogan (Ballymacarbry), O Winston (Clonmel Commercials); B Valuntaite (Ballymacarbry), A Geoghegan (Slievenamon), E Quirke (Ballymacarbry); C Mulcahy (Clerihan), K Tarleton (Ballymacarbry) and C Ryan (Ballymacabry).

Subs: C Corbett (Clonmel Commercials) for K Tarleton (58 minutes), A Morris (Clonmel Commercials) for C Mulcahy (62 minutes) and N Martin (Slievenamon) for C Ryan (63 minutes).

Referee: Eamonn Moran (Kerry).

