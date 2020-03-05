Cashel make the long journey from Tipperary to Maherafelt a winning one

It’s a long way to Tipperary, particularly from Maherafelt in Co. Derry, home town of Rainey Old Boys Rugby Club - 240 miles in fact.

The journey was shortened somewhat on Saturday last for the Cashel rugby team and four supporters as they came home with four very valuable All-Ireland League points, after putting in one of the best second half performances seen in a long time against a huge home pack and Storm Jorge, winninig 15-8.

The win keeps them in joint second position with Queens University, who they play in Cashel in a crunch clash on March 14.

The pitch was in good condition and Cashel played with a very strong wind in the first half. As the game kicked off the rain, sleet and then snow came down heavily.

Rainey owned the ball for the first ten minutes and, using their huge pack, worked their way into Cashel territory. It was hard work against the elements.

The first Cashel scrum took place ten minutes into the half, with the visitors pushing the home team ten metres down the field.

Cashel were awarded a penalty and kicked to the twenty two. Unfortunately the lineout throw was taken by the wind and Rainey relieved the pressure.

Six minutes later Cashel had a lineout on the home five metre line. They drove over the line but were adjudged to have been held up.

They continued to keep the pressure on but the home defence was difficult to break down.

Cashel did however have the upper hand in the scrum. On twenty minutes they drove over the line from a five metre scrum and James Ryan touched down for a try, which Aidan McDonald converted.

With the elements at their backs it was important to build up a good score before half time. Cashel added another try on twenty four minutes.

A penalty to the corner was followed by a maul and drive for the line, as Niall Fitzgerald touched down.

Ball handling was extremely difficult, as players were cold and the ball was like a bar of soap, which led to errors on both sides. Then a defensive slip by Cashel led to a Rainey try against the elements and the run of play.

Cashel lost possession on half way, Rainey exploited the gap and their winger showed a clean pair of heels to the Cashel defence to score a very valuable try.

This put the home side in a very strong position. Back came Cashel, with Kieran Ryan bursting through from outside the twenty two to the five metre line.

Rainey were penalised in front of the posts but Cashel turned down the three points and opted for a scrum.

For the next six minutes they bombarded the Rainey line but could not find a way through. It was hoped they would not rue turning down the three points.

The half-time score was Rainey 5 Cashel 12.

Facing the wind in the second half, Cashel put pressure on themselves with two early knock ons resulting in scrums to the home team inside the Cashel twenty two.

Five minutes into the half James Ryan held up the ball carrier, and a scrum to Cashel was awarded. Five minutes later Kieran Ryan ripped the ball as Rainey poured forward. Shortly afterwards Richard Kingston caught a good ball and surged upfield, only to be taken down with a high tackle. The penalty relieved the pressure.

Back came Rainey, who were awarded a penalty forty metres out. They narrowed the gap to four points with a good kick.

It was now a one-score game but from here to the end Cashel showed their mettle and each player to a man stood up to be counted.

In the front row Kieran Ryan, Niall Fitzgerald and James Kendrick got the better of their much larger opponents. Second rows Fearghaill O’Donoghue and Brendan Crosse were outstanding.

In the back row Aidan Butler, Ed Leamy and James Ryan carried and tackled all day. As a unit they were united and prepared to put their bodies on the line. Brendan Ryan replaced the injured Aidan Butler and he also played his part.

In the backline Aidan Barron at scrum half was assured and handled the ball well in very difficult conditions.

Outhalf Darragh Lyons marshalled his backline and used his vast experience to keep Cashel on the front foot. Centres Aidan McDonald and Luke Duffy gave nothing away in defence and the back three of Conor Cashman, Richard kingston and Alan McMahon covered the field very effectively.

With twelve minutes remaining Rainey were rampaging forward but Brendan Crosse used all his strength to rob the ball. Rainey kept the pressure on but still Cashel held on.

With five minutes remaining Rainey were awarded a penalty on half way, they kicked to the twenty two, won the lineout and came forward again. Cashel pressure forced them to knock on.

From the scrum Cashel forced their way up field again with inspired play, as they went through the phases bringing play to the twenty two.

They were penalised for holding on and Rainey kicked to the Cashel twenty two. Cashel were penalised again and Rainey kicked to eight metres from the Cashel line.

The referee called last play, Cashel won the lineout and kicked to touch to end the game.

It was a brave performance by Cashel away from home and against the elements in the second half.

Cashel: K Ryan, N Fitzgerald, J Kendrick, F O’Donoghue, B Crosse, A Butler, E Leamy, J Ryan (captain), A Barron, D Lyons, C Cashman, A McDonald, L Duffy, R Kingston, A McMahon, B Ryan, M Kelly, K Gleeson, P Hayes and P Leamy.