Tipping point for Tipperary Camogie

Tipperary’s senior and intermediate camogie players will cover 1,000km from today Thursday - Monday next with a fun theme each day to raise much needed funds for three important charities during this lockdown period.



North Tipperary Hospice, South Tipperary Hospice and Laura Lynn - Ireland’s Children’s Hospice will be their chosen beneficiaries so the call is out there to all supporters to get donating!



As well as the panel jointly completing this epic distance, they are asking everyone to join in and complete a 5 or 10km run, walk or cycle and share your pictures. The link to the GoFundMe page will be available on all Tipperary Camogie social media platforms and ‘officialtipperarycamogie’ Instagram account will carry all details and updates. When tagging and sharing your pictures, please use the #tippingpoint hashtag.



Thanks to both Bourkes Sports and Kieran Bergin Sports who have donated sports prizes and all those that donate will be entered into lucky dip draws.



Other Tipp Camogie panels at Development Squad age groups and U-16 and minor panels will also row in on this initiative. They are asking each camogie club in Tipperary to also spread the word and join in for this magnificent initiative.