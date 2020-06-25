FAI launches back to play protocols for all adult and juvenile teams

Soccer will be back on the agenda in Tipperary very soon

The Football Association of Ireland has launched a Safer Return to Play Protocol for all clubs as a cornerstone of the move from cessation to kick-off that will see Adult Amateur, underage National Leagues and Underage football permitted to return to full-contact training, including training games between teams from the same club, from June 29th.

Clubs are authorised to make a full return to playing friendly games from July 11th and competitive matches from July 18th.

The FAI has also issued a second edition of the Safer Return to Training Protocol that will apply to all clubs under its jurisdiction from June 29th. Clubs and teams in the SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League clubs will receive a separate Protocol. Match Officials are included in the Safer Return to Play Protocol and, in addition, will receive their own Protocol guidelines.

The FAI’s Steering Group, in consultation with Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne, has published these Protocols at www.fai.ie

The Safer Return to Play Protocol is based on the latest Government guidelines and advice from the Department of Health and HSE as lockdown measures around COVID-19 ease. The FAI remains committed to the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business and any return dates announced today are subject to change, as per Government guidelines.

The decision to move from cessation to a return to competitive football from July 18th applies to Adult Amateur and Underage football under the jurisdiction of the FAI and will apply to all players, coaches, match officials, club officials, volunteers, parents and guardians.

Under the new Safer Return to Play Protocol, the FAI has approved the following measures:

• Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to full contact training, including training games between teams from the same club, from June 29th

• Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to playing friendly games from July 11th

• Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to playing competitive matches from July 18th

• All Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Winter season, who have had applications to extend their 2019-2020 season approved, can resume League fixtures from July 18th and must have all competitions completed by September 14th

• All other Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Winter Season can commence their 2020/21 season from July 18th

• All Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Summer Season can resume/commence from July 18th and must have all competitions completed by November 30th