Tipperary County Board maps the way forward for club games after reopening of sport

Following the welcome news of progress in opening up the country from the recent Covid-19 lockdown, the following is an outline of the revised FBD Insurance County Tipperary Club Championship dates as ratified at a County Management meeting on Wednesday June 24.

The management committee put this plan in place to facilitate as many games as possible for our clubs.

SENIOR AND INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

The action will get under way on the weekend of July 18/19 with the first round of the FBD Insurance Senior and Intermediate Football championships.

HURLING WEEKEND

The following weekend, July 25/26 will see the first round of the FBD Insurance Senior, Séamus Ó Riain and Intermediate Hurling championships take place.

MORE FOOTBALL

Round 2 of the football championships will take place on the weekend of August 1/2.

TWO CONSECUTIVE HURLING WEEKENDS

The hurling championships will then take centre stage for the following weekends, August 8/9 and 15/16 when rounds 2 and 3 will be played.

ROUND 3 OF FOOTBALL

The weekend of August 22/23 will see round 3 of the football championships going ahead. This then brings to a close all senior group stages in both codes.

HURLING QUARTER-FINALS

The FBD Insurance Hurling Quarter-Finals as well as the relegation semi-finals will then take place on the weekend of August 29/30.

COUNTY SEMI-FINALS

To facilitate the possibility of a dual club reaching both hurling and football semi-finals, those games, for now, are scheduled for the weekends of September 5/6 and/or September 12/13.

The FDB Insurance Senior Hurling, Séamus Ó Riain and Senior Football relegation finals will take place on the weekend of September 12/13.

The FBD Insurance Senior Hurling, Séamus Ó Riain and Senior Football Finals will take place on the weekend of September 19/20.

The FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling and Football Finals the following weekend, September 26/27.

The Junior Hurling & Football A & B Championships are being organised by Divisional boards. The Divisional hurling finals are fixed for October 3/4, with only winners going forward to county semi-finals

The FBD Insurance Junior Football A & B County Finals will take place on the weekend of December 5/6. Note, divisional winners only going forward to county semi-finals.

The FBD Insurance U21 and Minor Football County Finals will take place on the weekend of November 21/22.

MINOR HURLING FINAL

The FBD Insurance Minor Hurling County Final will be played on the weekend of September 5/6.

As the FBD Insurance U21 Football Championship has already commenced, this will have to reach its conclusion before any consideration can be made in relation to the U21 Hurling Championship.

With that in mind any decision made in respect to that championship will be at the discretion of County CCC.

County CCC will meet early next week to draw the first round pairings for the various championships. Note, however, the first round draws for the football championships that are already made still stand.