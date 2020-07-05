Trainer Donnacha O'Brien claims another big race for Tipperary

Horse racing trainer Donnacha O'Brien crowned a remarkable weekend for his family when Fancy Blue won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in France this afternoon.

Peaceful, trained by his father Aidan O'Brien, and the Jessica Harrington-trained Alpine Star completed a 1-2-3 for Irish-trained horses in the race.

Aidan O'Brien set the ball rolling for the family at Epsom on Saturday afternoon when he wrapped up the Derby and Oaks double, winning the English Derby for a record eighth time.

Donnacha, the former dual champion jockey, has followed in the footsteps of his father and brother Joseph in turning his hand to training.

He only took out his training licence earlier this year, having announced his retirement as a jockey last November.

He trains at Longfield at Goolds Cross, near Cashel, where David Wachman used to train.

