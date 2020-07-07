West Tipp GAA Board outlines plan for return to play

The revised plan has been published to give clubs an idea of timelines and fixtures

West Tipperary GAA Board has published its plan for resumption to play following the plan set-out by the County Management Committee.



Minor Hurling Championships:

The County Minor Hurling finals are scheduled for weekend of September 6th and this does not give us enough time to complete The West Minor B Hurling Championship format as decided at the Adjourned Convention.



Revised West Minor B Hurling Championship 2020

Group 1

Clonoulty/Rossmore

Arravale Rovers

Emly/Treacys

Group 2

Golden/Kilfeacle

Lattin/Cullen Gaels

Galtee/Eire Og

Top two teams in each Group to Semi-Finals

Bottom team in each Group into B Shield Final



West Minor B Hurling Championship Round 1

Group 1 Clonoulty/Rossmore v Arravale Rovers in Clonoulty

Group 2 Golden/Kilfeacle v Lattin/Cullen Gaels in Golden

Both games on Wednesday July 22nd at 7.30pm



West Minor A Hurling Championship 2020

4 Teams

Rockwell/Rosegreen

Cappawhite Gaels

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Cashel King Cormacs

Top team to Final

Semi(Second v Third)

Fourth placed team plays beaten Semi-Finalists in the A Shield Final



West Minor A Hurling Championship Round 1

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum

Rockwell/Rosegreen v Cappawhite Gaels in New Inn

Both games on Wednesday July 22nd at 7.30pm

In Junior A & B Football the competitions are reverted back to a divisional Competition with only the winners of each going forward to represent the division in County Semi-Finals.

Revised West Junior A Football Championship Draw 2020

4 Teams

Arravale Rovers

Sean Treacys

Emly

Solohead

Top team to Final

Semi-Final (Second v Third) following Round Robin

West Junior A Football Championship Round 1

Arravale Rovers v Sean Treacys

Emly v Solohead

Both games on Sunday July 19th at 12 Noon in Dundrum and Lattin respectively

West Junior B Football Championship Round 1

Tuesday July 26th

Golden/Kilfeacle v Rockwell Rovers in Golden at 7.30pm

Rosegreen v Galtee Rovers in Rosegreen at 7.30pm

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill make up the fifth team in the competition which will be run a on a round robin basis with the top four reaching the semi-finals.

West Junior A Hurling Championship

The West Junior A Hurling championship will commence on Sunday July 26th with two fixtures down for decision.

Lattin/Cullen and Arravale Rovers meet in Solohead while Rockwell Rovers and Emly meet in Sean Treacy Park. Both games throw in at 12 noon.

Defending champions Clonoulty/Rossmore make up the fifth team in the competition and will begin their campaign in round 2.

The top four teams will qualify for this year’s West semi-finals where just the winner of this year’s final will qualify for the County semi-finals.



West Junior B Hurling Championship

The West Junior B Hurling Championship will kick off on Tuesday July 28th.

In Group 1, Rosegreen host Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Rosegreen while Solohead host Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in Solohead. Both games throw in at 7.30pm. Clonoulty/Rossmore make up the fifth team in the group.

In Group 2, Arravale Rovers host Cappawhite in Sean Treacy Park while Golden/Kilfeacle host Cashel King Cormacs in Golden. Both games throw in at 7.30pm. Sean Treacys make up the fifth team in the group.



Dates:

Weekend July 19th – West Junior A Football Round 1

Tuesday July 21st – West Junior B Football Round 1

Wednesday July 22nd – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 1

Weekend July 26th – West Junior A Hurling Round 1

Tuesday July 28th – West Junior B Hurling Round 1

Wednesday July 29th – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 2

Weekend Aug 3rd – West Junior A Football Round 2

Tuesday Aug 4th – West Junior B Football Round 2

Wednesday Aug 5th – West Minor A & B Hurling Round 3

Weekend Aug 9th – West Junior A Hurling Round 2

Tuesday Aug 11th – West Junior B Hurling Round 2

Wednesday Aug 12th – West Minor A & B Semi-Finals + West Minor B Shield Final

Weekend Aug 16th – West Junior A Hurling Round 3

Tuesday Aug 18th – West Junior B Hurling Round 3

Wednesday Aug 19th – West Minor A & B Final + West Minor A Shield final

Weekend Aug 23rd – West Junior A Football Round 3

Tuesday Aug 25th – West Junior B Football Round 3

Weekend Aug 30th – West Junior A & B Hurling Round 4

The schedule for September will be dependant on the progress of clubs in their respective County Championships at Senior & Intermediate Hurling & Football.