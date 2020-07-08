Seventh Richie and Breda Horgan golf classic for Hospice is launched

Despite the happenings of the last number of months, this year will still see the seventh annual Richie and Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic in aid of the South Tipperary Hospice in association with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA club, taking place.



The event will be held on the week 11 - 14 August at County Tipperary Golf & Country Club, Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

The course is in great shape and the bar and restaurant have been totally refurbished so everyone is looking forward to a great classic - this event has grown to become one of the biggest and most successful such events in the country.



“To date, over €75,000 has been raised for the South Tipperary Hospice movement. This has only been possible by most generous contributions and help throughout the years,” former Tipp hurler Brian Horgan told The Tipperary Star this week.

“Many families have been touched by cancer and many more will be in the future. They are all reliant on the great work that the hospice provides in such difficult times. We are extremely fortunate to have this service in our community and fundraisers like this will help the South Tipperary Hospice continue its great work,” Brian added.



Among the many challenges that Covid- 19 has brought this year is the inability of charities and clubs to raise much needed funds. So, rather than stepping back, the committee has decided to try and make this year’s classic bigger and better than ever and hope to raise even more money for such a great cause.



“We understand that individuals and businesses may be struggling at this difficult time, but we ask you to continue with your incredible support in any one of the following ways. Team of 4 players- €120 (includes refreshments at the 10th). Sponsor a Tee Box- €50. Any other contribution or donation would be appreciated. There will be excellent prizes on offer thanks to the generosity of our sponsors,” Brian said.



The event will run from August 11-14. If you wish to book a tee time, please call one of the following: Brian Horgan - 0878597824. Golf Shop - 062 71717. Paddy Fitzgerald 087 9370958.

