Personal best for Tipperary athlete Evan Fitzgerald in Kildare 5k

Due to Covid-19 restrictions athletics is slowly returning to a new normal, with many Clonmel AC members participating in virtual races over the past couple of months.

However a 5k race was organised in Mondello Park last week, where athletes started at different intervals and results were based on chip times.

Clonmel’s Evan Fitzgerald made the long trip up to Mondello Park in Kildare a fruitful one as he recorded a very impressive win and a personal best (PB) when winning in 15 minutes, 20 seconds.

Ciara O’Neill wins Coillte Virtual 5k

The very popular Coillte races, organised by Dundrum AC, took place recently in a virtual format, celebrating 35 years of the event.

Spread over a fortnight from June 17 to July 1, both races were well supported.

In the 5k Clonmel’s Ciara O’Neill topped the leader board when running the 5k in a very impressive time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds.

The club also had Eamonn Crowley running well when recording 31 minutes, 57 seconds for the distance.

In the Coillte 10k Virtual Race Ciara O’Neill ran an impressive time of 42 minutes, 7 seconds.

Club Training

Clonmel Athletic Club’s Fit4Life has resumed training every Monday night from 7 to 8pm at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Sports Complex, Cashel Road, where all levels of fitness are catered for.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all club members must register online before they can attend club training sessions.

In order to register, you must have your Athletics Ireland registration number and you can access that by contacting Niall O’Sullivan at 086-1660888.

Here is the link - https://membership.athleticsireland.ie/reservation.html

The Clonmel club has also resumed Senior Club training on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8pm at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Sports Complex, Cashel Road, where all levels of fitness are catered for.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all members must register online before they can attend club training sessions.

In order to register, you must have your Athletics Ireland registration number and you can access that by contacting Niall O'Sullivan at 086-1660888.

Here is the link - https://membership.athleticsireland.ie/reservation.html

