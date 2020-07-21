Tipperary camogie unhappy with cancellation of National League final

There is “huge disappointment” in the Tipperary camogie camp over the cancellation of the Littlewoods Ireland National League final.

Tipp had qualified for their first final in 11 years and were due to play either Cork or Clare.

“Our county minor players suffered a big blow also with the cancellation of the All-Ireland championship”, the county camogie board said in a statement.

“This is an important stepping stone for young players to develop their ability at county level and possibly, for some, to make the transition to the Tipp senior or intermediate panels. For many, it would be their final chance to represent the county.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary have been drawn in a group with Clare and Dublin in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The winners of groups 1 and 2 will qualify for the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will see a further draw take place, where the winner of group 3 (Tipp’s group) and the runners-up of groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

The All-Ireland final will be played in Croke Park on Saturday December 12.

However, due to the demands on the pitch in Croke Park in December, with various fixtures across all codes due to take place, it won’t be possible for the intermediate and premier junior finals to also take place on this date, as in previous years.

Tipp’s intermediate camogie team are drawn in a group with Antrim and Carlow in the All-Ireland championship.

The winners of each of the four groups will progress to the semi-finals.

