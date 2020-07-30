Tipperary Bloody Sunday commemoration events confirmed

The Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration

Due to the Covid 19 the majority of events planned to commemorate Bloody Sunday had to be postponed until 2021. However, the following events are confirmed but subject to government guidelines in relation to the Coronavirus.

Friday, August 21st: Wreath laying ceremony at the grave of Jimmy McNamara in Cahir, followed by a lecture entitled “Bloody Sunday: Victims and Witnesses” (subject to approval).

Saturday, September 5th: Wreath laying ceremony in Mullinahone at the graves of the six members of the Bloody Sunday team (Jim Egan, Bill Barrett, Jimmy Doran, Jack Kickham, Jackie Brett and Mick Nolan).

Wednesday, October 21st: Lecture by award-winning journalist and author of The Bloodied Field, Michael Foley, in Fethard. Further details closer to the event.

Saturday, November 21st: Ceremony in Croke Park at the Leinster senior football final. Further details to be confirmed.

Sunday, November 22nd: Statue unveiling in Grangemockler of Michael Hogan.

All other events that were planned will be rescheduled for late 2020 and throughout 2021.

Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate

The Friends of Tipperary Football will launch their new Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate offering all members 840 chances to win the jackpot for only €20. Everyone who joins the syndicate will be part of a team who will share the winnings from every Euro Millions lotto draw over the duration of the syndicate. All funds raised will go directly towards the preparation of our inter-county teams from under-14 right up to senior. We all know the efforts and time the players and management teams are putting in each week and each year to represent the Premier County and bring success to the county.

So we are asking Tipperary followers of GAA in the county and beyond to purchase a ticket for just €20 and join The Friends of Tipperary Football Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate. There are two draws each week and the lotto commences on September 1st 2020 to April 30th 2021. For more information please go to the Friends of Tipperary Football website @www.friendsof tipperaryfootball.com.