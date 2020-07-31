Tipperary camogie news

All you need to know about camogie in Tipperary

The Junior A championship leads the way for Adult Camogie fixtures, with Group 1 matches commencing on July 31st.

Nine teams contest the Junior A championship with the opening 2 games between Holycross v Cahir in Holycross and Kiladangan v Moneygall in Puckane fixed for 7.30pm, Friday July 31st.



On August 9, will sse Cahir at home v Ballina, Moneygall at home v Holyctoss in Group 1. Group 2 sees Drom’s second team who have regraded down from Intermediate level take on KLnockavilla in the Ragg GAA field and Boherlahan at home to Fethard.



With further group fixtures over the following three Sundays; August 16th, 23rd and 30th, we will see just the Group winners and runners up qualify for the September 13th semi-final stages.



Adult Fixtures:

Junior A Champioship: Round 1, Group 1,

Holycross v Cahir in Holycross at 7.30pm, Friday July 31st.

Kiladangan v Moneygall in Puckane at 7.30pm July 31st.

Underage Fixtures and Results.

Under 16A Shannon Rovers 0-1 Cashel 6-17

Anacarty 3-12 Shannon Rovers 3-07

Under 16B Kilruane 3-05 Boherlahan 3-12

Templemore 1-05 Brian boru 0-04

Silvermines 1-04 Drom 1-03

Moycarkey 3-11 Knockavilla 1-04

Fethard 2-06 Cahir 2-08

Drom 1-01 Fethard 7-10

Boherlahan 2-15 Templemore 1-05

Under 16C: Carrick Swan concede to Moyle Rovers.

Ballingarry 3-02 Cashel 0-03

Clonoulty 9-15 Rockwell Rovers 1-02

Newport 2-07 Moneygall 2-01

Mullinahone 0-01 Ballybacon 7-16

Nenagh 0-01 Ballina 1-06

Clonoulty 2-13 Thurles Sars 4-13

Mullinahone 0-01 Cashel 7-04

Ballybacon 4-10 Carrick Swan 0-01

Moyle Rovers 4-10 Ballingarry 2-03

Knockavilla 4-05 Silvermines 0-03

Under 14C : Drom 1-02 Gortnahoe 8-03

Carrick Swan 0-01 Cashel 9-08

Portroe 10-11 Lorrha 0-01

Moyle Rovers 2-03 Fethard 5-04

Slieve Felim 0-02 Ballingarry 1-02

Burgess 8-04 Shannon Rovers 1-01

Thurles Sars 6-11 Newport 0-03

Mullinahone 4-05 St Pats 6-04

Kiladangan 4-05 Nenagh 1-05

Under 14B: Ballina 2-03 Borrisoleigh 1-07

Boherlahan 1-10 Brian Borus 1-04

Holycross 7-06 Cahir 0-00

Anacarty 6-08 Knockavilla 2-02

Under 14A: Silvermines 2-06 Ballybacon 2-06

Under 14D: Ballybacon 2-10 Ballina 2-00