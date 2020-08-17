Tipperary hurling championships quarter-finalists are decided

The weekend's final round of matches in the group stage of the Tipperary county senior and intermediate hurling championships have decided the teams that will progress to the quarter-finals, as well as those facing a relegation battle.

The quarter-finals will be played the weekend after next, with the draws to be made tonight, Monday.

In the Dan Breen Cup, senior hurling the top seeds in the quarter-final draw are Kiladangan, Clonoulty/Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields and champions Borris-Ileigh.

The second seeds are Drom/Inch, Nenagh Eire Og, Loughmore/Castleiney and Toomevara.

The relegation semi-finalists are Roscrea, Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill, Moycarkey/Borris and Burgess.

In the O'Riain Cup, senior hurling the top seeds in the quarter-finals are Carrick Swan, Thurles Sarsfields, Newport and Templederry Kenyons.

The second seeds are Killenaule, Lorrha, Mullinahone and Silvermines.

Battling to avoid relegation are Ballingarry, Kiladangan, Sean Treacys and St Mary’s.

In the intermediate hurling quarter-finals the top seeds are Moyne-Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Ballybacon/Grange and Gortnahoe/Glengoole.

The second seeds are Ballinahinch, Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams, Boherlahan-Dualla and Moneygall.

The teams contesting the relegation semi-finals are Moyle Rovers, Galtee Rovers, Cappawhite, Kilsheelan/Kilcash or Golden Kilfeacle.

