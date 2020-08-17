Draws made for quarter-finals of Tipperary hurling championships

Ties will be played the weekend after next

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Brendan Maher

Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh, who will play Drom/Inch in the quarter-finals of the Dan Breen Cup county senior hurling championship

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals in the FBD Tipperary county senior and intermediate hurling championships -

Dan Breen Cup county senior hurling championship

Thurles Sarsfields v. Nenagh Eire Og

Clonoulty/Rossmore v. Loughmore/Castleiney

Borris-Ileigh v. Drom/Inch

Kiladangan v. Toomevara

Dan Breen Cup relegation semi-finals

Moycarkey/Borris v. Roscrea

Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill v. Roscrea

Seamus O'Riain Cup county senior hurling championship

Thurles Sarsfields v. Killenaule

Templederry Kenyons v. Lorrha

Newport v. Silvermines

Carrick Swan v. Mullinahone

Seamus O'Riain Cup relegation semi-finals

Ballingarry v. Kiladangan

Sean Treacys v. St. Mary's Clonmel

County intermediate hurling championship quarter-finals

Borrisokane v. Boherlahan/Dualla

Ballybacon/Grange v. Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams

Moyne/Templetuohy v. Moneygall

Gortnahoe/Glengoole v. Ballinahinch

County intermediate hurling championship relegation semi-finals

Golden/Kilfeacle or Kilsheelan/Kilcash v. Galtee Rovers

Cappawhite v. Moyle Rovers

For more Tipperary sport see Templederry Kenyons beat St. Mary's by two points