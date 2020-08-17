Draws made for quarter-finals of Tipperary hurling championships
Ties will be played the weekend after next
Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh, who will play Drom/Inch in the quarter-finals of the Dan Breen Cup county senior hurling championship
The draws have been made for the quarter-finals in the FBD Tipperary county senior and intermediate hurling championships -
Dan Breen Cup county senior hurling championship
Thurles Sarsfields v. Nenagh Eire Og
Clonoulty/Rossmore v. Loughmore/Castleiney
Borris-Ileigh v. Drom/Inch
Kiladangan v. Toomevara
Dan Breen Cup relegation semi-finals
Moycarkey/Borris v. Roscrea
Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill v. Roscrea
Seamus O'Riain Cup county senior hurling championship
Thurles Sarsfields v. Killenaule
Templederry Kenyons v. Lorrha
Newport v. Silvermines
Carrick Swan v. Mullinahone
Seamus O'Riain Cup relegation semi-finals
Ballingarry v. Kiladangan
Sean Treacys v. St. Mary's Clonmel
County intermediate hurling championship quarter-finals
Borrisokane v. Boherlahan/Dualla
Ballybacon/Grange v. Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams
Moyne/Templetuohy v. Moneygall
Gortnahoe/Glengoole v. Ballinahinch
County intermediate hurling championship relegation semi-finals
Golden/Kilfeacle or Kilsheelan/Kilcash v. Galtee Rovers
Cappawhite v. Moyle Rovers
For more Tipperary sport see Templederry Kenyons beat St. Mary's by two points
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on