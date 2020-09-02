GAA launch series of tributes to Bloody Sunday victims

The GAA has launched a major initiative to focus on the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920, with a series of projects dedicated to the lost lives in the run up to the centenary commemoration in November.

A companion to the programme of events planned for the GAA Museum at Croke Park, this B100dy Sunday – The GAA Remembers series, will tell the story in a new way and bring it to a broad and digital-native audience, as the association pays tribute to the memory of the 14 people who went to a match and never came home.

A collection of specially-commissioned videos focusing on the victims killed 100 years ago at a Dublin/Tipperary football match begins online today and will run over the next 10 weeks, starting with the profiling of Dubliner Jane Boyle, who died in the crowd at Croke Park a few days short of what should have been her wedding day.

The videos have been set to music entitled More Than A Game; a piece commissioned by the GAA from the renowned Irish musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

A new section dedicated to Bloody Sunday has been launched on GAA.ie and will shortly also feature a free podcast for download provided by Michael Foley, journalist and best-selling author of the account of these tragic events, The Bloodied Field.

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “Behind the history and the headlines of the crown forces attack on Croke Park in 1920 is a human story and a human tragedy.

“The appalling events of that Bloody Sunday changed the GAA and forever altered our relationship with the pitch at Jones’s Road.

“How a place envisaged to be a home of unconfined joy was turned into a scene of carnage and horror is a tragedy that will never be forgotten. To honour those who went to a match and never came home we need to remember them, to pay our respects, and that is what we intend to do.”

