Tipperary hurling legend Eoin Kelly rolls back the years

38-year-old Eoin Kelly, Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling winning captain in 2010, rolled back the years last Saturday when he helped Mullinahone win the Seamus O’Riain Cup, beating Lorrha-Dorrha in the final at Semple Stadium.

Mullinahone’s 4-18 to 2-19 victory in the final of the second tier of the county senior hurling championship ensures their promotion to the higher level and means they’ll be back competing in the Dan Breen Cup next year, a trophy that they won for the only time in 2002.

Eoin Kelly scored 2-5, including 2-2 from play in his side’s deserved success.

His scores were crucial to the victory and he proved an inspiring captain who led by example.

His fellow veteran and former Tipp All-Ireland winner Paul Curran also played a starring role, while Mullinahone had fine displays too from Michael Dunne, Jack Shelly, Kevin Walzer, Daire O’Brien, Colin Shelly, Mikey O’Shea, Martin Kehoe and Sean Curran.

