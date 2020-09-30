Finals galore last weekend for Tipperary Bord na n-Og

There was perfect weather for our u14 & 16 finals while u12’s booked their place in next weekend's finals.

We had three thrilling matches to decide u14 & 16 champions. Double extra-time was needed in Dundrum in our u16 final as Moyne Templetuohy claimed the title. While Boherlahan witnessed two very similar finals.



Next up are our u12 finals in the ‘A’ Durlas Óg came through a match for the ages to win by three after extra-time. They face St. Marys who hit a last-minute winning goal to book their place in the final.



In the ‘B’ Silvermines hit no less than nine goals when defeating Moyne Templetuohy. A warning sign to the winners of Cahir and Clonoulty Rossmore who play Wednesday evening in Clonoulty at 6.30pm.

In the ‘C’ the North came through again as Portroe defeated Durlas Óg ‘B’. Their opponents will be Clerihan back again after last years first ever county title.



In the ‘D’ it was three wins from four for the North as Ballina easily defeated Moycarkey Borris. All other fixtures and details of finals will be published on social media as soon as they become available.

JK Brackens to the fore

Co U14 A Hurling Final

JK Brackens 1.11

Mullinahone 0.10

JK Brackens secured a first ever U14 A title in Boherlahan, Sean Purcell’s goal was vital to keeping Mullinahone at bay.

Early on both teams tried to find the loose man, Brackens nudged in front points from Jamie Ormond, Ciaran O’Shea. Mullinahone kicked into gear key was Darragh Linnane launching attacks, spells in the opposition half, drawing fouls. A quickly taken free caught Brackens off guard Sam Rowen’s shot flew over, point. Sam added the next three, two free’s and a ‘65’ the pick of the free’s tight to the twenty-one and side-line.



Brackens upped the work rate drawing level minutes after the restart. Jamie Ormond converted a central free he won followed again by Ciaran O’Shea point thanks to an excellent assist from Tom Corcoran. End to end both centre backs were in fine form Dylan Quinlan watched as his clearance ended with a Jamie Ormond over the shoulder point. The reply was quick Sam Rowen from the puck out started a move that was halted illegally Adam Doyle converting. Half time approaching Cian Sheedy hit a high ball across, Sean Purcell pulled first time clipping the post on the way in a vital goal halftime 1.06 - .05



Mullinahone gave everything and if Alex Britton’s first minute goal bound kick hadn’t been instinctively saved this could’ve been their day. Further attacks yielded nothing Brackens thanks to Sean Purcell & Ciaran O’Shea won a free which Jamie pointed. A telling opening five minutes the next five were all Brackens. Jamie free’s book ended a superb Cian Sheedy effort and a forth point from play for Ciaran O’Shea.



Eight points ahead Brackens began to drop deeper the Mullinahone charge never let up. They hit four unanswered points from play Sam Rowen two, Adam Doyle & Ned O’Meara one each. There were chances for goal but Brackens held on for a most memorable vistory.

JK Brackens: Cormac Bourke (J/C), Billy Coliier, Robert Campion, Dayle Hogan, Robert Lee, Dylan Quinlan (J/C), Tom Corcoran, Josh Quinlan, Jack Marnell, Jamie Ormond, Kyle Whelan, Sean Purcell, Aodhna Barrett, Ciaran O'Shea, Cian Sheed. Sean Walsh, Padraig O'Shea, Tommy Burle, Niall Delaney, Jack Burke, Shane Leahy, Cian Broderick, Kieran Martin

Mullinahone: Dylan Morrissey, Shane McGrath, Finn Morrissey, Liam Hogan, Eoin Treacy, Darragh Linnane,Cillian Direen, Adam Doyle, Cillian O'Halloran, Matthew Direen, Sam Rowen, Ned O'Meara, Philip Dunne, Alex Britton, Liam Doyle, Nathan Treacy, Brian O'Dwyer, Pearce Vaughan, Colin O'Brien, Luke Duggan, Jack Dunne, Luke Maher, Oisin Maher, Adam Houlihan, Patrick Phlean, Sean Moore, Philip Lynch, Dillan O'Rourke, Joe O'Gorman, Ewen McGrath

Roscrea defeat Cappawhite Gaels by a whisker

Co U14 B Hurling Final

Roscrea 1.08

Cappawhites Gaels 0.10

Roscrea opened up a gap that they rightly managed to hold on to claiming the U14 B title despite a brilliant first quarter from Cappawhite. Roscrea launched numerous attacks but found no way through. Cappa Gaels had three different scorers sharing four points. Billy Hayes hit two frees while Josh Fahey showed his skill setting up the excellent Denis Collins before bombing over a long distance free. Roscrea had a superb tight angled side-line point from Sam Dooley that would grace any level of hurling. It was the move of Leigh Loughnane into full forward that opened this game up. Inside two minutes he had 1-1 to go ahead. Another brilliant Sam Dooley for the Ros to extend the lead. Three more points two for Leigh, one for Sean to go in 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.



Cappawhite Gaels gave the winners a lot to worry about a first minute Sean O’Shea free put wind in their sails. Sean added a point from play again they started hooking, blocking and harrying everyone in possession. It was Harry Loughnane that would be key a seven-minute miss hit free was destined for a Cappa goal that was desperately needed, Harry saved. A Cappa double from Faolin Doyle left that dangerous two-point lead for Roscrea to defend. That lead would be halved when second half sub Cathal Martin pointed.



It would take something special to win this Aaron Moloney picked and passed to Sam Dooley to point what was the winner. Cappa launched long balls in a Sean O’Shea free brough it back to one point.

Roscrea: Harry Loughnane, Luke Toher, Cathal McDonald, Conor Hoctor, Daithi Mulvey, Josh Loughnane, Oisin O'Shea, Sean Synnott, Declan Walsh, Sam Dooley, Leigh Loughnane, Darrach Fletcher, Aaron Moloney, Billy Hayes, Jack Moloney, Matthew Moore, Corey Moloney, Bobby Lynch, Sean Nolan, Eoin Moore, Michael Loughnane, Patrick Moloney

Cappawhite Gaels: Morgan O'Conor, Mikey Barry, Conor Ryan, Michael English, Conor Gantley, John O'Donnell, Tommy Costello, Sean O'Shea, Josh Fahey, Darragh O'Hara, John Kelly, Brian Buckley, James Barry, Faolain Doyle, Denis Collins. Subs: Josh O'Dwyer, Sean Hayes, Kian O'Donoghue, Darragh Moloney, Gavin Nugent, Dylan McCarthy, Cathal Martin, Jack Ryan, Conor McCarthy, Jamie Renehan, Ciaran Downey, Eoin Ryan, Darragh Hayes, Patrick O'Conor, Thomas Collins

Co U16’C’ Hurling Final

Moyne Templetuohy claim the u-16 C title

Moyne Templetuohy 2-17

Emly 3-12

Two periods of extra time were required to separate the hurlers of Moyne Templetuohy and Emly, in a pulsating and thrilling affair in Dundrum on Saturday morning last in the County 16C Hurling Final.



A good opening attack from Moyne saw Brian Campion fouled with Guilfoyle scoring the resultant free. Moyne Templetuohy were on top during the opening exchanges and Deegan doubled their lead shortly after. Emly had chances but their initial shots each drifted across the goal and wide. Oisín Fawl finally settled Emly with a good free from 45m out. 0-02 to 0-01. Guilfoyle added one more following good link up play between himself and Cormac Deegan. 0-03 to 0-01 14mins on the clock.

Colin Murphy clawed one back following a super run up the field. 0-03 to 0-02. Peter Heffernan then scored a tight free to see the team’s level at the water break. Emly took control after the water break and dealt a killer blow when Diarmuid O’Carroll netted to give Emly their first lead 1-03 to 0-03. Colin Murphy added one more to extend the lead to four. Cormac Deegan brought the difference back to three after he was fouled and pointed the resultant free himself. The gap was then reduced to two when Brian Campion also pointed from a placed ball. 1-04 to 0-05 the half time score.

Emly restarted the game the brightest. Captain Brian Burke scored a long range free to extend his teams lead to three. Oisín Fawl extended this to four with a free of his own, 1-06 to 0-05. Game beginning to get going. Brian Campion continued his good form in the opening half to reduce the gap to three, Diarmuid O’Carroll’s goal the difference. Cormac Deegan narrowed this further again with a monster point from the middle of the field. However, on the tenth minute mark of the second half Emly dealt Moyne another huge blow when a long ball in found its way to Peter Heffernan who netted, 2-06 to 0-07.

Finn Jones got closest soon after, but the ball bounced straight across the goal and wide. Brian Campion got a decisive point just before the water break as his team began to get into the game 2-06 to 0-08. Deegan pointed a free just after the break to bring three points between the sides. Both sets of supporters now getting behind their team. Peter Heffernan of Emly added one more following good build up play by the Emly forwards. 2-07 to 0-09. Deegan returned the point to leave only a goal between the sides. Moyne Templetuohy searched hard for the goal and to their credit it did come. A long ball into the square pulled across by Deegan and pulled again by Guilfoyle. Draw game 2-07 to 1-10. Both teams searched desperately for the winning score, but it never came.

Extra Time saw Peter Heffernan brake the deadlock with another long range free to give the black and amber a one point lead. Heffernan added to his total with another free this time from a tight angle. 2-09 to 1-10. Cormac Deegan pointed just before the interval with a superb score off his left out on the far side-line. 2-09 to 1-11. Deegan pointed again after the restart 2-09 to 1-11. Teams level again. Peter Heffernan raised another wide flag from a free shortly afterwards to send Emly a point to the good.

Time ticking away. 2-10 to 1-12. Another blow to come for Moyne Templetuohy, a Heffernan free was hit in, found its way to Oisín Fawl who rattled the net, 3-10 to 1-12. Moyne Templetuohy responded well through a Deegan free, 3-10 to 1-13. Moyne Templetuohy now desperately in need of another goal, searched for the decisive score and once again it came. Deegan fouled, 25m out, stepped up to take the free, bounced it in front of a packed line. Goal! 3-10 to 2-13. Draw game once more. That man Deegan pointed soon afterwards to send the green and gold a point up with time up! However, Emly were not finished and up stood their Captain, Diarmuid O’Carroll who pointed to bring the teams level once again. There was not time for anything else and extra time finished level. 3-11 to 2-14



Two further periods of 5mins were decided upon. Diarmuid Campion pointed the opening score for Moyne before Peter Heffernan responded with a score of his own. 3-12 to 2-15. Cormac Deegan pointed another placed ball, and this was quickly followed by another Diarmuid Campion point to give Moyne Templetuohy a two point lead. There were to be no more scores in the game and scenes of joy greeted all those present as referee Richard O’Connor blew the full time whistle.



Scorers: Moyne Templetuohy: Cathal Guilfoyle (0-01 free, 1-01 play), Cormac Deegan (0-04 play. 1-06 free), Brian Campion (0-01 free. 0-02 play), Diarmuid Campion (0-02)

Emly: Oisín Fawl (0-02 Free, 1-00 play), Colin Murphy (0-02), Peter Heffernan (0-04 free, 1-02 play), Diarmuid O’Carroll (1-01), Brian Burke (0-01 free)