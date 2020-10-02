Four under 21 football semi-finals down for decision in Tipperary this weekend
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Action from the South Tipp U21 'A' final at Duneske on Wednesday night last. Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler) tries to get past Moyle Rovers' Darragh Bolger.
It promises to be a great weekend of football in Tipperary over Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the semi-finals in both Under 21 A and under 21 'B' taking place.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Semi Final
Borrisoleigh at 19:30, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Arravale Rovers (E.T. if Necessary). Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: Sean Lonergan.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Semi Final
New Inn at 20:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: Michael Duffy.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
FBD Insurance County U/21 (B) Football Championship Semi Final
Templederry at 16:00, Ballina V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: John Butler
Leahy Park, Cashel at 16:00, Upperchurch-Drombane V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: David Grogan
