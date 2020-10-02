Four under 21 football semi-finals down for decision in Tipperary this weekend

It promises to be a great weekend of football in Tipperary over Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the semi-finals in both Under 21 A and under 21 'B' taking place.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Semi Final

Borrisoleigh at 19:30, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Arravale Rovers (E.T. if Necessary). Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: Sean Lonergan.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Semi Final

New Inn at 20:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: Michael Duffy.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

FBD Insurance County U/21 (B) Football Championship Semi Final

Templederry at 16:00, Ballina V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: John Butler

Leahy Park, Cashel at 16:00, Upperchurch-Drombane V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary) Fixture Notes: Extra Time and finish on the Day Referee: David Grogan