Tipp minor hurling team for Sunday's Munster quarter final is named
Tipperarys minor hurlers take on Kerry on Sunday
Manager Paul Collins has named a very strong side for the clash with Kerry
The Tipperary minor hurlers open their Electric Ireland Munster Championship campaign with a quarter-final clash against Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Throw-in is at 1pm and manager Paul Collins has announced his side which lines out as follows
1. Jason O'Dwyer - Clonoulty-Rossmore
2. Danny Slattery - Clonoulty-Rossmore
3. Callum Lawrence - Cashel King Cormacs
4. D.J. McGrath - Kiladangan
5. Cathal Quinn - Cashel King Cormacs
6. Michael Corcoran (Capt) - Silvermines
7. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
8. Darragh Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields
9. Peter McGarry - St. Mary's
10. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore
11. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle
13. Sean Kenneally - Moneygall
14. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch
15. David Fogarty - Holycross-Ballycahill
Subs:
16. Dylan O' Grady - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
17. Colm Boyle - Borris-Ileigh
18. Robert Doyle - Clonoulty-Rossmore
19. Kenny Lee - Roscrea
20. Diarmuid Looby - Lattin-Cullen
21. Conor McKelvey - Silvermines
22. Darragh Minogue - Durlas Óg
23. Eddie Ryan - Borris-Ileigh
24. Pat Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
