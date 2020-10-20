Tipp u16 camogie girls fall to Galway

Galway 3-12

Tipperary 3-10

Tipperary travelled to Galway after just 4 weeks back together as a panel and very nearly pulled off an away win in Gort.

It was Galway that started this game stronger as Tipperary, who started without the unavailable Lorna Ryan, Lisa Blair, Abbie Linehan and Anna Fahie, adjusted to the pace of the game. Galway opened with a quick 1-2 but a fabulous ground shot from Cora Heffernan to the bottom left corner of the Galway goal kept Tipperary in touch.

Galway’s forwards were very pacey and soon after, Tipp were slow to clear a ball around the Tipp square and Galway fumbled their second goal over the line to take a 2-05 to 1-02 lead after 20 minutes. Tipp did not panic with Grace Moloney causing Galway problems and were just 3 points 2-06 to 1-06 adrift at halftime.

Tipp played their best camogie in the third quarter with both the half back line and centre field getting on top. Kacey Meehan pulled off a point-blank save in the 42nd minute for Tipp and this was followed up by a super Niamh Costigan solo and pass to Celine Guinan who finish Tipp’s second goal to the net. Lisa o Connor scored a great point to level for Tipp immediately after the 2nd water break.

It was a speculative Tipperary shot at goal by Lisa o Connor that the Galway goalie misjudged which gave Tipp a 3-09 to 2-09 lead after 48 minutes but Galway broke down field to immediately cancel Tipp’s green flag with one of their own. Celine Guinan was fouled by 3 Galway defenders who were finding Celine difficult to manage. Celine pointing the resulting free to put the minimum between the sides with two minutes left. Galway pointed again to secure a two-point victory but how close Tipp had come to a win.

Tipperary Team: Kacey Meehan – Brian Boru, Ella o Dwyer – Cashel, Grainne o Donnell – Moyle Rovers, Lillie Fahie – Cashel, Shauna Heffernan – Anacarty, Orla o Brien – Anacarty, Katie Fitzgerald – Borrisoleigh, Emma o Sullivan – Moycarkey, Kate Ferncombe – Clonoulty, Grace Moloney – Cashel, Niamh Costigan – Cahir, Aoife o Dwyer – Thurles Sarsfields, Cora Heffernan – Anacarty, Celine Guinan – Shannon Rovers, Anna Murphy – Boherlahan. Subs Used: Lisa o Connor – Boherlahan, Kaitlyn Downey – Cashel, Eimear Fogarty – Shannon Rovers. The Tipperary team is managed by David Moloney, Aine o Donnell, Ml Perdue, Ml. Ferncombe and John McCormaCk. Covid Officer: Eileen Moloney.