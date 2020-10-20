Tipp senior camogie ladies got off to a great start in the All-Ireland series

Tipperary 0-20

Clare 1-8



Aishling Moloney made an eventful senior debut in Tipperary's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland camogie championship tie at The Ragg on Sunday, bagging 0-3 in a fine showing, before receiving a straight red card 11 minutes from the end.



A very solid showing from Tipperary saw Bill Mullaney's side a good stretch better than their opponents who bagged a goal four minutes into injury at the end of the game to put a bit of a look on the final scoreline.



In truth, pace and power were key to this victory for Tipp and the inclusion of Moloney alongside the wonderful Karen Kennedy made for a very potent midfield partnership - one which Clare just could not handle no matter how many combinations they tried. Between them they bagged 0-5 which accounted for two thirds of Tipp's points from play, with sharpshooter Cáit Devane accounting for a quarter of the Tipp tally from placed balls.



It was a good start to the campaign for Tipperary who looked sharp and hungry for the play. But, they know that there are bigger challenges ahead with Dublin on the horizon next weekend away from home.

