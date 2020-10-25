Tipperary U21 A and B hurling championships have been cancelled

As adult club training and games cannot take place between now and December 1 at the earliest, all unfinished adult Tipperary GAA club championships will not re-commence until February 1, 2021 at the earliest.

It has also been decided to cancel the 2020 Tipperary U21 hurling A and B championships, due to time constraints.

All other unfinished club competitions will recommence after February 1 at the discretion of the County Competitions Control Committee.

With the decision to pause the intercounty minor and U20 championships, training for Tipperary minor hurling, minor football and U20 hurling teams has ceased until further notice.

