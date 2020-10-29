Tips for the racing today at Clonmel

Racing today is at Powerstown Racecourse, Clonmel. Here MyRacing has provided tips for all the races, the first of which gets underway at 1:20pm.

1:20 – Boher Cailin

This could be a good opportunity for BOHER CAILIN to make a winning debut under Rules having looked a nice prospect in her point win prior to going for 30,000GBP at the Cheltenham Festival sales earlier in the year. Stablemate Leac An Scail Lady is another to consider and she could have a fitness edge having won her point last month. Elizabeth J posted a career best on return at Galway earlier this month and she's another to consider with the potential to come on for that first run in eight months. [Phill Anderson]

1:50 - Decimation

It was a smart effort by DECIMATION (nap) when only narrowly denied at Fairyhouse on debut. That's just about the best form on offer in this race and he should improve a fair chunk from first run to second. Joseph O'Brien's pair of runners both look interesting but Envious Editor is probably the main danger if he comes on from his yard debut at Listowel. [Phill Anderson]

2:20 - Shedding

One of these low-grade handicaps should fall the way of SHEDDING before too long and he might have won at Cork 11 days ago if he had jumped the last cleanly. Afternoonwithsusan didn't get past the first at Tramore last time but she had previously looked like a bit of an improver; she might be the main danger to the selection. [Phill Anderson]

2:50 - Eimear

This is competitive and a case can be made for most of these but EIMEAR was impressive when bolting up over course and distance on her first run at this venue and course form can count for plenty around here. Hat-trick seeking Sweet Sting is an obvious danger and Hopefully looks progressive. [Phill Anderson]

3:20 – Some Can Sing

There is surely some improvement to come from SOME CAN SING after a decent fourth place at Punchestown on seasonal debut and he can get off the mark. She's All Vintage and Resurrected Duke have to be respected, while Forrard Away has the services of a top rider. [Tyrone Molloy]

3:50 – Western Victory

This likely revolves around WESTERN VICTORY and Andalusa. While the former has an advantage at these weights, that is offset by the fact that she has fallen on two of her four chase starts. Nevertheless, she is the most likely winner. The Mullins' mare will keep her honest, while last year's winner Tintangle can run well. [Tyrone Molloy]

4:20 – Fag An Bealach

There is surely more to come from FAG AN BEALACH after winning on chasing/seasonal debut at Downpatrick last time. Though she is 7lb worse off with The Abbey, she can confirm the form on this softer ground. Bellgrove goes well with a good cut but Whatsinthecorner prefers it faster. [Tyrone Molloy]