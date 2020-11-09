Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds the venue for Tipperary/Cork hurling clash

Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling championship second round qualifier against Cork will be played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick next Saturday, November 14.

The throw-in is at 4pm and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Saturday’s other second round qualifier between Clare and Wexford takes place at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 2pm and will be shown live on the GAAGo website.

If necessary extra time will be played in both games and there will be a winner on the day.

