Tipperary must travel to Cork for Munster football final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue for the Munster senior football championship final between Tipperary and Cork on Sunday week, November 22 at 1.30pm.

The Munster Council of the GAA says that this is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties, whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The referee for the game has yet to be announced.

