Racing today is from Clonmel - get your tips here

Check out your Clonmel racing tips from MyRacing. The first race is off today at 12:30. For more on this see: https://myracing.com/free-horse-racing-tips/

12:30 – Epson Du Houx

13:00 – Mister Fogpatches

13:30 – Stand Off

14:00 – Secret Cargo

14:30 – Dallas Des Pitchons

15:00 - Crack On Corrie

15:30 – Pepite De Belle

12:30: A moderate beginners' chase for horses rated 116 or less over hurdles. EPSON DU HOUX gets the nod as one of the least exposed contenders here, likely to be well-schooled as he bids to bounce back from a heavy fall last time at Wexford. The likes of Slippery Serpent, who may need further, and Wolfofallstreets are respected, while Rocky Shores would be very interesting if market support arrives. [Mark Boylan]

13:00: It's difficult to get away from the likely well-treated Golden Jewel, who is 19lb 'well-in' compared to his hurdles mark, but his lack of a recent run in this sphere is slightly offputting and it could be worth siding with the up-and-coming chaser MISTER FOGPATCHES, a six-year-old with plenty going for him. Dakota Moirette wouldn't be a surprise winner by any means but has been frustrating to follow in this sphere, while Notice To Close is clearly going the right way but may not appreciate dropping in trip. [Mark Boylan]

13:30: This looks a very ordinary affair and STAND OFF (nap) appears the standout performer, with improvement likely from his recent comeback run. Centurion Steel hasn't really delivered as of yet but this is a decent opportunity for him to show his worth, while Nelson's Point and Annie Kate have each-way chances. Deramore Park needs to bounce back but could be up to playing a part. [Mark Boylan]

14:00: There's a good chance that Klassy Kay will be all the rage after her impressive win at Fairyhouse on yard debut but at a likely each-way price, SECRET CARGO, is preferred. He improved for his comeback run last season and finds himself just 1lb above his last winning mark on his second run of the campaign. [Phill Anderson]

14:30: Willie Mullins has a strong hand in this with 2018's winner Scarpeta and Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint. However, with a recent run on his side, DALLAS DES PICTONS is preferred for last year's winning trainer. The seven-year-old has been hit and miss over fences in recent seasons but he was smart over hurdles on his day and a return to this sphere could see him get his head in front. [Phill Anderson]

15:00: This looks like a good opportunity for CRACEK ON CORRIE to add to her tally. She's an exposed ten-year-old who has only won once but she's been in good form of late and ought to relish a step back up in trip. Glennanar shaped okay last time and may be capable of better. [Phill Anderson]



15:30: It might be worth taking a chance on PEPITE DE BELLE who was still travelling well when making a bad mistake at Cork on debut over hurdles and she may progress from that. Capodanno is the obvious danger on debut for Willie Mullins and Eilise's A Lady may improve now stepping up in trip. [Phill Anderson]