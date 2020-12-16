Mid Tipp Bord na n-Og holds its annual Convention as PJ Bowden is new chairman

The 2020 AGM of the Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg took place virtually over zoom.

Our thanks to all the clubs and delegates for logging on and for engaging so positively with the new format.

The meeting proved a great success with good debate and conversation taking place. As with every AGM there were changes to our top table.

Our Chairman Michael Delaney (JK Brackens GAA Club) stepped down due to the three year rule. Michael spoke of his huge pride of representing his family and club as the Chairman of the board. Michael was succeeded by PJ Bowden (Dúrlas Óg GAA Club) and we wish PJ all the best!

The board were delighted to welcome John Fahey (Boherlahan Dualla GAA) to the board as our new Vice Chairman.



Officers elected:

President: Jimmy Coppinger

Vice President: Tom Hassett

Chairman: PJ Bowden

Vice Chairman: John Fahey

Secretary: Michelle McKelvey

Treasurer: Paddy Kenny

PRO: Mark Dunne

Mid Board Rep: TBC

County Board na nÓg Reps: Martin Treacy & Robert Nolan.

Mid U14 Féile Skills: Both our Football and Hurling Skills competitions took place in Holycross on Saturday last. A feast of football and hurling skills were on show. Our sincere thanks to the 9 clubs who took part in the hurling skills and the 8 clubs who took park in the football skills. Local man Evan Morris took the win in the Football Skills. Evan will now represent Mid Tipperary in the County competition next weekend.

The hurling skills was a tight affair with a tie breaker required to separate our top two. Joey Quinn of Loughmore Castleiney emerged victorious and he too will go on to represent the division next weekend. A huge thanks to Pa, Scurry and Cian for taking these lads through the skills. Thanks to our GDA Andy Ryan for organising the competition in a safe and controlled manner.

Mid U12 Skills: In the year that it was Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nOg decided to run an U12 Skills competition to allow our U12 get a feel for the Feile Skills competition. 6 clubs took part once again and our thanks to them all for their support. First to the football and a high standard competition took place with some serious footballers for the future emerging. Durlas Ógs Kieran Rossiter emerged victorious with Upperchuch Drombanes Sean Griffin and Boherlahan Duallas Aaron Toomey finishing joint second. Well done to Kieran!

Next to the Hurling and like the U14s this proved to be a fantastic completion with Durlas Og again emerging winners with Euan Murray taking the spoils for the red and white with JK Brackens Joe Burke close behind.

A huge thanks to Pa, Scurry and Cian for taking these lads through the skills. Thanks to our GDA Andy Ryan for organising the competition in a safe and controlled manner.

AGMs: Congratulations to Joe O’Sullivan former Chairman of the Juvenile Board who takes over as chairman of the Mid Senior Board. Congratulations also to Martin Bourke, another former chair who will assume vice chairman duties of the senior board. Our outgoing Chairman Michael Delaney has assumed County Board Na nÓg Vice Chairman duties and we wish Michael all the best in his new role.

All here in Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg would like to wish Moyne Templetuohy’s Joe Kennedy all the best as he takes over as County Board Chairman this week, Joe a former chairman of the Juvenile Board is a well respected and accomplished administrator and we wish him all the best. Congratulations to Upperchurch Drombane’s Conor O’Dwyer who took over as the County Football Board Chairman last week. Conor is well known to the Mid Board Na nÓg having been involved in development squads throughout the years. Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg extends its sincere thanks to all outgoing officers of the various boards for their help and support to the Mid Juvenile Board over the years!

Nollaig Shona Daoibh: 2020 will be a year to remember for the gaels of Mid Tipperary and beyond, the Covid 19 pandemic posed problems, debates, zoom meetings and more. Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all those who ensured the safe running of our Juvenile games and online skills competitions. Although it may not have been the year we would have pictured, it most certainly was a huge accomplishment to achieve what the clubs did.

None of it would have been possible without the huge support and love for Gaelic Games within the division. Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg would like to wish everyone a very Happy, peaceful and safe Christmas and to a safe and happy 2021. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léír. Tiobraid Árann Abú!